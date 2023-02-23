Monrovia Police: Paint Roller Breaks Window; Innocent, But Arrested for Previous Crimes; Arrested for Choking and Hitting Wife; Etc.

Missing Located
February 16 at 2:49 a.m., officers responded to resolve an argument between a father and son in the 100 block of N. Magnolia. The father, who was listed as a missing person, was transported to the hospital for an existing medical condition. He was removed from the missing person system.
Vandalism
February 16 at 6:48 p.m., a vandalism was reported in the 1700 block of S. Mayflower. The caller reported someone threw a paint roller at a home window and caused it to break. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
February 17 at 9:02 p.m., a victim in the 200 block of N. Canyon reported someone opened his unlocked vehicle's door and took property. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
February 17 at 9:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of S. Mountain to investigate a possible theft. A subject was detained nearby and officers went to the business to confirm a crime. Officers determined no crime occurred, but the subject had several warrants for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
February 17 at 11:00 p.m., a caller from the 800 block of E. Huntington reported a disturbing subject in their business. Officers arrived and located the subject in a vehicle. Through an investigation officers discovered the subject had narcotics in his vehicle. The subject was arrested, cited, and released in the field.
Grand Theft
February 16 at 3:41 p.m., an employee from a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain called to report that a subject took property without paying. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
February 18 at 11:44 a.m., a caller reported an injury traffic collision in the area of Shamrock and Central. Officers checked on the well-being of the occupants. One motorist was transported to a local hospital for their injuries. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
February 18 at 6:11 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 300 block of E. Palm regarding a custody issue. An investigation revealed that the male subject physically harmed the female subject. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
February 18 at 11:18 p.m., while patrolling the Huntington Oak area due to a car meet up, an officer followed a speeding vehicle leaving a parking lot. The vehicle ran a red signal and drove into the freeway. The officer conduced a traffic stop once the driver exited the freeway in the area of Mountain and Evergreen. The driver showed signs and being intoxicated. A DUI investigation ensued and the driver was arrested. The passenger was also intoxicated, aggressive, and could not care for his own safety. They were both arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
February 19 at 1:21 a.m., a caller in the 1100 block of E. Huntington reported a subject in their business was arguing with staff and possibly intoxicated. Officers arrived and contacted the subject. A computer check revealed the subject had a no-bail probation warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
February 19 at 1:58 a.m., an officer observed a vehicle commit a moving violation near Peck and Longden. The vehicle was stopped and the driver showed signs of intoxication. A DUI investigation ensued and the driver was arrested. He was transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Mental Evaluation
February 19 at 6:54 p.m., a caller in the 400 block of E. Cherry reported a male adult threatening to harm himself. Officers arrived and interviewed the subject. He told officers he was feeling suicidal and attempted to hurt himself in the past. It was determined he was a danger to himself and was transported to a medical facility for treatment.
Warrant Arrest
February 19 to 9:17 p.m., officers responded to the 800 block of W. Olive regarding three subjects living out of a van on the street. Officers contacted the subjects and confirmed one of them had a warrant. The subject was arrested taken into custody.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
February 19 at 9:51 p.m., a caller reported a domestic violence in the 100 block of N. Myrtle. The male victim said he was on a date with his girlfriend when they started to argue. During the argument, she struck him three times in the face. Officers located the girlfriend. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Vandalisms
February 19 at 10:22 p.m., officers responded to the 400 and 800 block of Norumbega regarding vandalisms to vehicles. Officers arrived and saw three vehicles with broken windows. Officers did an area check for possible suspects or vehicles, but none were located. This investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft
February 20 at 8:36 a.m., a reporting party from the 500 block of Valmont stated that sometime throughout the night and someone entered her vehicle, and stole her purse. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
February 20 at 10:02 a.m., a caller reported hearing a female calling for help in the 200 block of W. Pomona. When officers arrived they discovered that a husband and wife were in a verbal altercation. The husband started strangling the wife and punched her in the face. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Mail Theft
February 20 at 2:06 p.m., a mail theft was reported in the 500 block of W. Duarte. The reporting party stated that her mailbox was broken into and she has mail missing. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto Recovery
February 21 at 11:35 a.m., a stolen vehicle was located in the 100 block of E. Palm. The vehicle was taken out of the system as stolen and released at the scene to the owner. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
February 21 at 5:17 p.m., a reporting party in the 900 block of E. Lemon reported seeing a male subject who she had a restraining order against. Officers arrived and the reporting was already gone. Officers located the restrained subject and made contact with him. A computer search revealed he had an outstanding warrant. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Ex-Felon with a Gun – Suspect Arrested
February 22 at 12:54 a.m., officers were patrolling the area of Foothill & Ivy when he saw a male adult walking on the street and drinking from a bottle of alcohol. The subject was upset over a recent break-up with his girlfriend and told officers he wanted to kill himself. Officers arrested the subject for being drunk in public. While searching the subject's backpack, officers recovered a loaded handgun. A computer check revealed a prior felony conviction and a warrant for assault with a deadly weapon. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
February 22 at 11:25 a.m., a non-injury traffic collision was reported in the 500 block of Terrado. An officer was able to make contact with one of the involved parties who was unaware she struck a vehicle. The female was cited for unsafe backing.
Grand Theft
February 22 at 11:53 a.m., a victim in the 700 block of E. Huntington reported the catalytic converter was stolen from his vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud
February 22 at 2:02 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of S. Sunset reported she received a scam call regarding overpaying the Spectrum bill. She provided the person over the phone all of her personal identifying information. Shortly after, her credit card was used. She notified her bank and closed her account. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
February 22 at 2:20 p.m., an employee from a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington reported a theft that occurred on February 21. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Battery – Suspect Arrested
February 22 at 2:52 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 100 block of E. Palm regarding domestic violence. The husband and wife got into a verbal altercation, the female walked away, and the husband pushed her from behind. He was arrested and taken into custody.
