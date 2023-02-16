Monrovia Police: Drunk on Minibike; Grand Theft Suspect Given Ticket; Lots of Drugs and Alcohol

Grand Theft
February 9 at 10:38 a.m., an employee from a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington called to report that five separate thefts occurred on February 8. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
February 9 at 7:51 p.m., a caller in the 300 block of W. Huntington reported someone had smashed the back window of her vehicle as it was parked. This investigation is continuing.
Residential Burglary
February 9 at 10:00 p.m., an owner of a residence in the 500 block of N. Alta Vista called to report someone was on her property looking into her windows. The owner was away from her house and was watching it from her Ring video. Officers arrived in the area but the three suspects fled in a vehicle. The suspects were able to enter the residence by breaking the rear door and extend the front door. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
February 10 at 7:30 p.m., a caller in the 600 block of Montana reported a group of juveniles riding up and down the street on a mini-bike. Officers arrived and pulled the driver over. The driver, who was a minor, was very intoxicated. The driver was later arrested after a DUI investigation. The driver's friends showed up at the scene and were also arrested for public intoxication and or obstructing, delaying, resisting a police officer.
Commercial Burglary
February 10 at 2:31 a.m., officers were patrolling the 300 block of W. Huntington and saw a suspicious vehicle back into the front of a store. As they turned into the parking lot, he saw three suspects run out of the store and get into the waiting vehicle. The vehicle fled and a pursuit ensued. The suspect vehicle entered the 210 east freeway and officers lost sight of the vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
February 10 at 10:18 a.m., an employee from a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington called to report that a theft occurred February 7. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
February 10 at 2:54 p.m., a caller reported a subject was possibly intoxicated near the area of Evergreen and Myrtle. Officers arrived and located the subject. A computer search revealed the subject had an outstanding no bail warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
February 11 at 1:45 a.m., officers patrolling the area of Lemon and Alta Vista witnessed a vehicle fail to stop at a red light. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was contacted. A DUI investigation revealed the driver was under the influence. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
February 11 at 11:59 a.m., a caller in the area of Myrtle and Cherry reported a solo vehicle struck a fire hydrant. Officers arrived and checked on the wellbeing of the occupants. Noone was injured.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
February 11 at 12:03 p.m., a caller reported a traffic collision near the intersection of Royal Oaks and Mountain. Officers arrived and checked on the wellbeing of the occupants. No one was injured. The driver at fault was issued a citation.
Grand Theft – Suspect Arrested
February 11 at 3:31 p.m. an employee from a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington called to report that a shoplifting just occurred. Officers arrived, located the suspect, and conducted an investigation. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft – Suspect Arrested
February 11 at 4:46 p.m., a shoplifting was reported by a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain. Officers arrived and confirmed the theft. He was arrested, issued a citation, and released in the field.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
February 11 at 9:15 p.m., while on patrol in the area of Palm and Primrose an officer observed a subject crossing the street. The subject had difficulty maintaining his balance. The officer stopped and spoke to the subject. The subject displayed signs of intoxication. It was determined that the subject was unable to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
February 11 at 10:31 p.m., officers were patrolling the 1600 block of S. Primrose when they observed a subject inside a park after hours. The subject was displaying symptoms of being under the influence. A DUI investigation revealed the subject was under the influence of a controlled substance. The subject was found to be in possession of Fentanyl. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Activity – Suspects Arrested
February 11 at 8:26 a.m., an officer was conducting extra patrol in a business complex in the 700 block of E. Huntington, when he observed a suspicious vehicle parked in front of a business. The officer observed two subjects inside the business. He contacted the two subjects, who stated they were there cleaning the location. He did not see any cleaning equipment. They stated the equipment was in the car. The officer checked the car and saw drug paraphernalia in the car. One subject was also in possession of methamphetamine. Both suspects were arrested and taken into custody.
Mental Evaluation
February 12 at 2:09 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of California and Wildrose regarding a welfare check. San Dimas Sheriff’s Station reported that an argument took place between a boyfriend and girlfriend in their city. The boyfriend later made statements about wanting to harm himself and stated he was in possession of a firearm. The subject was tracked and MPD officers responded. Officers observed the subject’s vehicle driving by. The subject made a series of abrupt turns trying to avoid the officers. Based on the information, a high risk traffic stop was conducted. The boyfriend was detained without incident. An unregistered firearm was located inside the vehicle. San Dimas Sheriff’s Deputies responded and resumed the investigation.
Injury Traffic Collision
February 12 at 6:55 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Myrtle and Evergreen regarding an injury traffic collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. Officers contacted the parties with MFD. During the investigation officers spoke to witnesses and concluded the vehicle did not yield to the pedestrian in the crosswalk and a traffic accident occurred. The pedestrian was transported to the hospital for further treatment and the driver of the vehicle was cited.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
February 12 at 10:41 p.m., an officer was patrolling the area of Huntington and the 210 Freeway when she observed a traffic violation. She stopped the vehicle and contacted the driver who showed signs of impairment. A DUI investigation revealed the driver was under the influence. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Warrant / Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
February 13 at 8:03 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of W. Huntington regarding a female subject loitering in the area. A computer check revealed the she had an outstanding warrant for her arrest. She was also found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
February 13 at 9:59 a.m., officers responded to a parking structure in the 100 block of W. Colorado regarding a suspicious vehicle with two subjects inside. Officers arrived and located the vehicle and subjects. The officer saw drug paraphernalia in plain view and further investigation revealed she was in possession of a controlled substance. She was arrested and taken into custody
Warrant / Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
February 13 at 2:04 p.m., officers responded to the 1700 block of S. Mountain regarding a male subject trying to set something on fire. Officers arrived and located the subject. Nothing appeared to have been set on fire. A computer check revealed the subject had a warrant for his arrest. He was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft Auto Recovery – Suspect Arrested
February 13 at 11:00 p.m., an officer was patrolling the 800 block of Wildrose and located a vehicle stolen out of Baldwin Park. This investigation is continuing.
Residential Burglary
February 14 at 7:06 a.m., an officer responded to a residence in the 500 block of W. El Norte regarding a residential burglary. An investigation revealed property was taken. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
February 14 at 11:08 a.m., a witness reported an injury traffic collision in the area of Duarte and Mayflower. Both parties involved complied of pain and were transported to the hospital for treatment. The driver at fault was cited at the scene.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
February 14 at 2:59 p.m., the reporting party came to MPD lobby stating that while she was stopped in the area of Violet and Colorado, she was rear ended and the other vehicle fled. This investigation is counting.
Injury Traffic Collision
February 14 at 3:39 p.m., officers responded to the area of El Nido and Foothill regarding an injury traffic collision. One of the parties complained of pain. The party at fault was cited at the scene.
Petty Theft
February 14 at 4:09 p.m., a victim in the 600 block of W. Huntington reported that her wallet was stolen as she was dinning at a restaurant. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud
February 14 at 5:30 p.m., the reporting party came to the lobby to report that his business in the 1900 block of S. Myrtle was a victim of fraud. This investigation is continuing.
Missing Person / Mental Evaluation
February 14 at 9:30 p.m., an officer was flagged down in the 200 block of E. Lime by a mother who said her adult daughter who suffers from mental illness was missing. since 1:00 pm. The woman was entered into the missing person system. A short time later, she was located. Officers deemed she was a danger to herself and she was transported to hospital for a mental evaluation.
Grand Theft
February 15 at 6:58 p.m., an employee from a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington reported that multiple suspects stole merchandise from the store and left in a white vehicle. Officers searched the area but did not locate the suspects. Investigation ongoing.
Petty Theft – Suspect Arrested
February 15 at 7:50 pm, a petty theft was reported in the 700 block of E. Huntington. An employee from a business reported that a suspect stole property. Officers arrived and located the suspect. The stolen property was recovered. The suspect was arrested, cited, and released at the scene.
Missing Located
February 16, 2:49 a.m., Officers responded to resolve an argument between a father and son in the 100 block of N. Magnolia. The father, who was listed as a missing person, was transported to the hospital for an existing medical condition. He was also removed from the missing person system
