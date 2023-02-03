State of City Meeting; Lead-Free Homes; Art on Utility Boxes; Youth Sports; Food Waste Champion Day

~ The State of the City meeting will be on Feb. 13 at LOOK Cinemas at 6 p.m. The City Council will provide the community with an update.
~ The Lead-Free Homes program offers free assessments and licensed contractors to eliminate lead paint hazards in homes in Monrovia built before 1951 with 4 units or fewer. Qualification is based on presence of a child under 6 or pregnant person. Apply at LeadFreeHomesLA.com or call 744-6027 for more information.
~ The Art on the Box Contest is a program to enhance the appearance of city-owned utility cabinets by sponsoring artists. The theme for 2023 is "Be Water Wise" and 5 boxes are available. Artists can apply by March 30, 2023 and receive a $700 stipend if selected. Contact Kerri Zessau at 932-5564 or kzessau@ci.monrovia.ca.us for more information.
~ The City of Monrovia is offering an After School Youth Sports Program for Winter 2023 Co-ed Basketball Season for 4th and 5th graders. The program runs from Jan 11 to March 24, Monday to Friday, and provides basketball practice, homework help, healthy snacks, character development and fun after school. The registration fee is $100 and includes a t-shirt. Scholarships are available. Contact the Community Center at 256-8246 for more information.
~ Food ED is hosting Food Waste Champion Day on Feb 25, 9am-2pm at Monrovia Community Garden to educate on food waste and SB1383 composting law. The event includes Q&A, kids' crafts, compost bin raffle, workshps on critters and cooking, and free compost for registered attendees. Register at explorefooded.org or email Kristin Ritzau at krisritzau@explorefooded.org for more information.
