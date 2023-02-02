News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Lord Empanada One of Top Restaurants in US

Yelp has named Lord Empanada one of the hundred best places to eat in the United States. It’s on the east side of Myrtle just south of the freeway. Here.

- Brad Haugaard
  1. AnonymousFebruary 2, 2023 at 11:55 AM

    Lol, it’s good but not even in the top 10 of what’s in Monrovia

