News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com •
Restaurants
•
Library Catalog
•
Library Activities
•
History
•
Facebook
/
Twitter
/
RSS
Lord Empanada One of Top Restaurants in US
Yelp has named Lord Empanada one of the hundred best places to eat in the United States. It’s on the east side of Myrtle just south of the freeway.
Here.
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
2/02/2023
1 comment:
Anonymous
February 2, 2023 at 11:55 AM
Lol, it’s good but not even in the top 10 of what’s in Monrovia
Reply
Delete
Replies
Reply
Add comment
Load more...
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
Lol, it’s good but not even in the top 10 of what’s in MonroviaReplyDelete