Monrovia Police: Car Robbery With Axe; Fake Boss Tells Employee to Buy Gift Cards and Send Him Their Numbers; Young Men Push Old Lady and Steal Her Purse; More...

During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 344 service events, resulting in 57 investigations.
Robbery
February 2 at 4:13 p.m., a victim reported he was robbed in the area of Royal Oaks and Mountain. The known suspect entered the victim’s vehicle and pulled an axe from his backpack, told the victim to give him the car keys and exit the vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto / Wanted Person / Felon with a Gun / Fraud – Suspect Arrested
February 3 at 12:46 a.m., a resident in the 400 block of Patrician Way reported a suspicious vehicle in the area. Officers responded and contacted two occupants inside the vehicle. One subject was found to be wanted by a local agency for felony offenses. Upon further investigation, it was discovered the vehicle was stolen from El Monte. During a search of the vehicle a loaded firearm was found along with several social security cards, credit cards, and driver's licenses. Both suspects were arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
February 3 at 2:27 a.m., an officer was patrolling the area of California and Myrtle when he observed a traffic violation. He conducted a traffic stop and contacted the driver who showed signs of impairment. An investigation revealed the driver was under the influence. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Fraud
February 5 at 8:17 a.m., victims in the 800 block of W. Colorado reported fraudulent activity on a mobile account. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
February 5 at 10:03 a.m., an officer was in the 700 block of W. Huntington when he heard the sound of a traffic collision occur nearby. He searched the area and discovered the collision. Both drivers complained of pain due to the collision. The party at fault was cited.
Mental Evaluation
February 6 at 8:00 a.m., the resident in the 1200 block of Sherman stated her son took too many pills. Officers arrived and contacted the son, who admitted he took too many sleeping pills. The subject was transported to a local hospital for a mental evaluation.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
February 6 at 8:18 a.m., a witness in the 100 block of S. Madison stated that a bus struck a parked vehicle inside a parking lot. A report was taken.
Fraud
February 6 at 8:28 a.m., the victim in the 400 block of S. Ivy reported check fraud. The victim paid a vendor with a check and an unauthorized person cashed the check.
Grand Theft Auto
February 6 at 10:45 a.m., an employee from a business in the 200 block of E. Foothill reported his vehicle was stolen from a parking structure. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
February 6 at 11:44 a.m., the reporting party called from the 1000 block of Royal Oaks and stated that someone stole some of his belongings. He said he was hospitalized for three and a half months and upon returning home, he noticed items missing. There were no signs of forced entry. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
February 6 at 11:55 a.m., a resident in the 100 block of E. Walnut reported his catalytic converter was stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Battery
February 6 at 11:59 a.m., officers responded to the 400 block of N. Canyon regarding a male subject that inappropriately slapped a female subject. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
February 6 at 6:03 p.m., a grand theft was reported in the 700 block of E. Huntington regarding the theft of items. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Arrest
February 6 at 8:01 p.m., an officer stopped a vehicle in the 1500 block of S. Myrtle for a traffic violation. The driver was unlicensed and the vehicle registration was expired over six months. The driver admitted to having drugs in the vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed prescription drugs without a prescription. The driver was cited and the vehicle was towed.
Fraud
January 7 at 10:56 a.m., the owner of a business in the 100 block of W. Foothill reported an employee received a call from a male subject pretending to be the owner. The caller told the employee to purchase gift cards and to call him with the numbers. She did what she was instructed to do by whom she thought was the owner. This investigation is continuing.
Lost / Stolen License Plates
January 7 at 11:23 a.m., the reporting party stated someone stole the license plates to his vehicle in the 800 block of W. Duarte Road. This investigation is continuing.
Resist Delay / Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
January 7 at 1:48 p.m., an officer saw a subject laying on the ground motionless and thought he might be under the influence or having a medical emergency. The officer requested another officer to assist and they contacted the subject. While attempting to pat the subject down after waking him up, he ran away from the officers. A short foot pursuit occurred and the subject was found and detained. The subject was found to be in possession of drugs and had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft
February 7 at 2:25 p.m., the victim called saying he purchased a computer and had it shipped to a business in the 900 block of W. Huntington. When he went in to pick it up, he was told he had already picked it up. The employee told him there was surveillance footage of whoever did come pick it up but he would need a police report. This investigation is continuing.
Missing Person
February 7 at 2:36 p.m., a resident in the 100 block of N. Magnolia reported her husband missing. The missing has a history of drug and alcohol abuse. He also suffers from mental disorders. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
February 7 at 7:23 p.m., employees from a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington reported a theft. The suspect fled in a vehicle. This investigation is ongoing.
Mental Evaluation
February 8 at 8:16 a.m., officers responded to the 300 block of W. Foothill regarding a male subject checking car doors and kicking cars in the area. Officers arrived and located the subject and arrested him for an outstanding warrant. Officers transported him to MPD jail and once there the subject started saying he wanted to hurt himself. MFD responded and transported him to a local hospital for treatment and for a mental evaluation.
Robbery / Resist Delay an Officer
February 8 at 11:30 a.m., the reporting party stated three male subjects inside of a business in the 600 block of W. Huntington pushed an elderly female and stole her purse. Another suspect stole a phone from another person at the business. All three suspects fled the scene. The suspects were later located in Arcadia. When the suspects saw the officers, a foot pursuit ensued. All three suspects were apprehended and arrested. Two of the suspects were juveniles and one was an adult. The two juveniles were released on a citation to their parents. The adult was taken into custody.
Missing Person
February 8 at 2:00 p.m., a mother walked into the MPD lobby to report she had not seen or heard from her adult daughter in two weeks. The subject was entered as missing. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
February 8 at 5:29 p.m., a victim in the 300 block of W. Maple reported his vehicle was stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Battery
February 8 at 6:39 p.m., officers responded to the 600 block of S. Mayflower regarding a possible battery. Officers arrived and contacted an intoxicated subject that had injuries to his face and legs. Witnesses said the suspect that assaulted him had fled the area. The victim was uncooperative, stating he was drunk and got into an altercation with his friends. The victim was transported to the hospital for his injuries. An officer went to the hospital to take pictures of his injuries and tried interviewing him, but he refused to cooperate. This investigation is continuing.
