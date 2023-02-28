Rambo or Velcro? He Sticks Close

You might think with a name like Rambo that this dog should be an action hero. A more accurate name might be Velcro as this handsome boy’s idea of “action” revolves around being as close to his people as possible. He quickly bonds with you and once he’s by your side, he doesn’t want to be anywhere else!Rambo is a whiz at several commands and is eager to show them off. He tries to even anticipate what you want- he's been known to patiently lie down next to the volunteers who are walking him when they stop to chat with someone. He doesn’t even need a treat, but he also doesn’t pass them up.
Rambo recently spent time in a foster home where he got to play with another dog, so we think a similar-sized playmate would suit him.
Since Rambo is five years old, he is eligible for the Seniors for Seniors program. For any adopter over sixty, his adoption fee is waived!
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet. View photos of adoptable pets and schedule an adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every Sunday and Wednesday at 10:00 a.m.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
