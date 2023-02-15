News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Dinner at Max’s Mexican Cuisine


Dinner at Max’s Mexican Cuisine, on the north side of Huntington across from Target. Got the Pork Pozole for $12.95, and a small beer for $8. There was a LOT of pork in the Pozole - I think I got a whole pig. Very good. 

- Brad Haugaard

