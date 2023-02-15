News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com •
Dinner at Max’s Mexican Cuisine
Dinner at Max’s Mexican Cuisine, on the north side of Huntington across from Target. Got the Pork Pozole for $12.95, and a small beer for $8. There was a LOT of pork in the Pozole - I think I got a whole pig. Very good.
- Brad Haugaard
2/15/2023
