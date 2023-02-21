Alaska - She’s Stunning and Elusive

Live life on the adventurous side with Alaska! Like the state, Alaska is equal parts stunning and elusive. There's a mysterious beauty in her icy blue eyes and it takes some time for her to warm up to those she's unfamiliar with. As with many of our most beautiful natural wonders, the journey there may be long but so worth it - and an experience (or in Alaska's case, a friend) that'll stick with you forever.
Getting to know Alaska's gentle soul is a real treat... as in, give her treats and you'll be handsomely rewarded with her friendship! Especially if those treats are hot dogs!
Alaska is about seven years old, which means her adoption fee is waived for an adopter over 60 thanks to the Seniors for Seniors program!
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets and schedule an adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every Sunday and Wednesday at 10:00 a.m.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
