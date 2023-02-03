Black History Month Events

The Monrovia Duarte Black Alumni Association is hosting two events in February for Black History Month.
On Feb. 5, from 2 to 4 p.m., there will be a kick-off event at the Duarte Monrovia Historical Museum. Monrovia Changemakers will share stories and the creation of its book, "Monrovia's Changemakers Combatting Bigotry and Segregation". More information: t.ly/mUpr.
On Feb. 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., there will be a Black History Month Health Fair & Workshop held at the Monrovia Community Center with workshops on various health topics. More information: t.ly/df1p. Both events are free, but reservations are required. Contact Barbara Gholar at 392-5512 for more information.
- Brad Haugaard
