West Nile Mosquitoes in Monrovia; Multiple Houses on Single-Family Lots; Book Locker; Etc.

~ Mosquitoes carrying West Nile Virus have been discovered in Monrovia by the San Gabriel Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District. Empty stagnant water weekly, toss unused containers (which can collect water), and use mosquito repellent containing oil of lemon, eucalyptus (or PMD), picaridin, IR3535, or DEET.
~ Monrovia's Community Development team will discuss new law regarding Accessory Dwelling Units (independent residential unit on the same lot as a single-family home), SB9 Dwellings (two principal dwellings on a single-family zoned lot), and Urban Lot Splits (the subdivision of a single-family zoned lot into two lots that can be built with up to two dwelling units on each lot) on Tuesday, August 30, 6:30-7:30 p.m. https://tny.im/CkRxj
~ the library will install a book locker at the Mary Wilcox Youth Center (at the corner of Olive and Mountain). "This new service will allow you to place a hold on a library item and pick it up at your convenience." Launch party August 24 at 5 p.m. at Youth Center.
~ While Metropolitan Water District has asked users to refrain from heavy water usage for 15 days so they can make emergency repairs, this does not affect Monrovians ... although we should continue water conservation.
~ Monrovia is offering residents and businesses free tree watering bags, which help prevent over- or under-watering newly planted trees, but can also be used on mature trees. Residents can receive up to two bags, and businesses up to four. Call Public Works at 932-5575 to request bags.
~ SoCalGas will replace pipe on Myrtle between Walnut and Chestnut beginning August 22 and lasting about 11 weeks. Construction will also occur on Ivy and the alley between Walnut and Chestnut. There will be occasional lane closures. For questions call SoCalGas Project Information Line at (844) 765-9385.
- Brad Haugaard
