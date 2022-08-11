School Board Votes to Ask Voters to Approve $75 Million Bond

The Monrovia Board of Education voted unanimously at its Tuesday meeting to put a measure on the November ballot asking residents to approve a $75 million bond to "to repair/upgrade classrooms, science labs, career-training facilities, and instructional technology to support student achievement and college/career readiness in math, science, technology, engineering, arts and skilled trades; fix deteriorating roofs, plumbing, electrical systems; and improve school safety/security systems..."
The bond will cost property owners approximately $30 per year per $100,000 of assessed valuation (not market price). Video of the board discussion and vote here: https://tny.im/tsy1V
- Brad Haugaard
