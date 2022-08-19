School Board to Consider Surveillance System at Santa Fe, Contracts With Education Providers; Teachers' Contract

~ An agreement with USA Alarm Systems to install a video surveillance system at Santa Fe Middle School for $37,500. https://tny.im/kBA5y
~ Approving a contract with Food Ed for a garden science program at the district's five elementary schools. $72,450 for the 2022-2023 school year: https://tny.im/aIUAZ
~ A contract with Mystery Science to use its K-5 science curriculum. $7,995. https://tny.im/hT4eK
~ A contract with Elevo Learning, which would provide "an engaging, blended, Social Emotional Learning (SEL) and Physical Education program, to students on-site in order to support Monrovia USD with its ELOP after-school program for the 22/23 school year." $700,245 for 7,371 hours of work. https://tny.im/GWnmJ
~ Consider a contract with the Monrovia Teachers Association. Pay for teachers would range from $44,996 for beginners to $98,731 for teachers with 75 semester units and a masters degree. More detail here: https://tny.im/ABvx
- Brad Haugaard
