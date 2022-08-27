Art In the Park is Back - October 1

The free Art in the Park Show and Chalkfest is back, on Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Library Park. This year's Featured Artist is Keith Slover, who will set the tone with this illustration of the park's iconic Morton Bay fig tree.
- More than 50 artists displaying, demonstrating and selling their work
- A Chalkfest competition with among top area chalk artists competing for prizes
- Live musical entertainment
- Food trucks and local eateries
- Kids art activities, including crafts and chalk art
- Displays and giveaways by sponsors and local community groups
