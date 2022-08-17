Playful Teddy Has a Wagging Tail and a Dog Kiss For You

Three-year-old Teddy is a friendly, playful dog who often greets people with a wagging tail and a wiggly butt! Teddy loves squeaky toys and prancing in our play yard, but also has a calm side. He enjoys getting affection, and will give kisses or even put his head in your lap to ask for full-body petting.
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets and schedule an adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every Sunday and Wednesday at 10:00 a.m.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
