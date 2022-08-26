Free Water-Saving Devices for Qualifying Residents; Lots of Surveys

~ The Upper San Gabriel Water Municipal Water District is giving water conservation items free to qualifying residents: faucet aerators, showerheads, and sprinkler nozzles. To check if you qualify visit the Water Smart Home Kit webpage: https://tny.im/HkQ6c
~ Lots of surveys:
- The 4th Revised Draft Housing Element is available for review and comments. https://tny.im/4OsKC
- A draft Pedestrian Safety Study (https://tny.im/I79NL) to enhance safety at high traffic crossings is available for comment here: (https://tny.im/hNkae)
- The city's Inclusionary Housing Survey is now available for comment: https://tny.im/NQGS7
- Your comments welcome on the tree planting draft plan. https://tny.im/CAduO
- The city is studying the effectiveness of the flashing beacons at three mid-block crosswalks in Old Town. It would like your comments: https://tny.im/uQ1bJ
- The San Gabriel Valley Council of Governments is studying how to improve public transit and would like your participation at one of two webinars on September 20. RSVP at one of these links: Noon-1 p.m. (https://tny.im/lRc2Y) or 6-7 p.m. (https://tny.im/WxYwJ).
