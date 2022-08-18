Art in the Park and Chalkfest Return October 1

Presented in the beautiful, shady park surrounding the Monrovia Public Library, this free event will also feature day-long musical entertainment. Various local bands will perform, and the students of Centre Stage Productions in Monrovia will perform a live musical revue. And a silent auction will provide opportunities to support MAFA’s art education initiatives.
Parents can bring their kids to the kids art activity area, where professional art teachers will engage children in crafts and creative projects throughout the day. And MAFA’s Artist Alley Gallery across the street at the Monrovia Community Center, 119 W. Palm Ave., will be open to Art in the Park visitors.
Several community groups will also have booths at the event, including Monrovia Historical Preservation Group, Monrovia Latino Heritage Society and Monrovia/Duarte Black Alumni Association. The City of Monrovia Public Works Department will present water conservation tips and information and the Duarte Elks Lodge will present bicycle safety information, do bike repairs and give away free bike helmets.
For more information and to register as an exhibitor, visit monroviafinearts.org or contact Christine Geltz at christine@monroviafinearts.org.
