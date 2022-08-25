Monrovia Police: Assault With Marijuana Pipe; Repeat Shoplifter Does It Again, Given Another Ticket; Fake Bank Employee Scams Woman; Mental Health Issues; Etc.

Injury Traffic Collision
August 18 at 8:37 a.m., an officer responded to the intersection of Myrtle and Pomona regarding a traffic collision. Both parties complained of pain and were treated by paramedics. The driver at fault was issued a citation.
Grand Theft Auto
August 18 at 10:06 a.m., a business in the 3300 block of S. Peck received notification that a vehicle they purchased from a seller was reported as stolen. Officers responded to confirm the vehicle had been stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
August 18 at 10:18 a.m., a victim at a hotel in the 900 block of W. Huntington called to report that the catalytic converter had been stolen from his vehicle while parked in the parking lot. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
August 18 at 3:17 p.m., a business in the 400 block of W. Duarte called to report that one of their customer's vehicles had been stolen from the parking lot. The vehicle was left unlocked with the keys inside. Officers responded and notified the owners. This investigation is continuing.
Traffic Collision / Hit and Run
August 18 at 3:50 p.m., a victim came into the lobby to report that someone had hit her vehicle while it was parked in the 100 block of W. Foothill. The suspect vehicle had fled the scene. This investigation is continuing.
Municipal Code Violation / Drug Activity – Suspects Arrested
August 19 at 1:05 a.m., an officer was on foot patrol in the 1600 block of S. Myrtle when he located two subjects loitering after park hours, in violation of the municipal code. An investigation revealed that one of the subjects also had a controlled substance in his possession. They were both arrested and released with citations.
Vehicle Burglary
August 19 at 7:30 a.m., a caller advised that he returned to his vehicle in the 1600 block of S. Mountain and saw that one of the key holes had been damaged and the door forced open. Three nail guns and two drills were stolen from the rear seat. This investigation is continuing.
Mental Evaluation
August 19 at 1:54 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 800 block of E. Lemon regarding a disturbing subject. A female subject was contacted in front of the residence. She had no clothes on and appeared to be intoxicated. It was determined that she needed to be evaluated by a mental health professional. She was transported to a local facility for treatment.
Domestic Violence
August 19 at 7:06 p.m., a victim in the 800 block of W. Duarte called to report that her ex-boyfriend threw a marijuana pipe at her. Officers responded to the residence, but the male suspect had already fled the area. A report was completed and this case was forwarded to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Officer for filing consideration.
Grand Theft / Warrants – Suspects Arrested
August 19 at 9:22 p.m., the manager of a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington called to report that multiple suspects had stolen items from the store, however, she had recovered the stolen property. The suspects were last seen in a vehicle leaving the scene. Officers arrived and searched the area, but did not locate the vehicle. Later, the manager called back and said the vehicle was back in the parking lot. This time, officers found the vehicle and detained four subjects. They admitted to the crime, however, the manager could not identify them. Further investigation revealed that all three had bench warrants for their arrest. They were arrested and taken into custody per the authority of the warrants. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
August 20 at 3:02 a.m., an officer contacted a subject in the parking lot of the gas station in the 1500 block of S. Myrtle. An investigation revealed that he was in possession of a controlled substance. He was arrested and released with a citation.
Trespass – Suspect Arrested
August 20 at 7:22 a.m., officers responded to a hotel in the 1100 block of E. Huntington regarding a subject in a room that was supposed to be vacant. Officers contacted the subject and he was aware he was trespassing. The owner requested a private person's arrest for trespassing. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
August 20 at 7:58 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of Myrtle and Palm regarding subjects possibly engaged in drug activity. Officers contacted the subjects and an investigation revealed that one of them had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. He was arrested per the authority of the warrant and released with a citation.
Criminal Threats – Suspect Wanted
August 20 at 4:00 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence in the 300 block of Jasmine regarding a disturbing subject. The family hired a male subject to do work on the property for approximately four months. The subject was not satisfied with the amount of money he was paid. Today, the subject showed up to the property, yelling, throwing items in their yard, and banging on the front door. He kept saying he was going to "kill" them and that he would return with friends. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
August 20 at 9:27 p.m., an officer patrolling the 1500 block of S. Myrtle saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation in the area. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver displayed signs of symptoms of being under the influence of alcohol. A DUI investigation was conducted and the driver was ultimately arrested. He was transported to the MPD Jail to be held for a sobering period.
Municipal Code Violation – Suspects Arrested
August 20 at 11:03 p.m., an officer was doing extra patrol in a park in the 700 block of E. Lemon. He saw two adult subjects loitering in the park after hours in violation of the Monrovia Municipal Code. The subjects were arrested and released with citations.
Vehicle Burglary
August 20 at 11:26 p.m., a caller in the 900 block of W. Huntington reported that the rear window of his vehicle had been smashed. Officers arrived and an investigation revealed that the suspects had taken the owner’s car stereo and personal items. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
August 20 at 11:36 p.m., an officer patrolling the intersection of Peck and Clark saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver appeared to be intoxicated. A DUI investigation was conducted. It was determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and transported to the MPD Jail to be held for a sobering period.
Mental Evaluation
August 20 at 11:48 p.m., a caller in the 300 block of S. Myrtle reported her daughter was having a mental breakdown and that her boyfriend was now trying to keep her from running into traffic. Officers arrived and located the female in the corner of Foothill and Primrose. The female told officers she wanted to end her life by running into traffic. Officers determined she needed to be evaluated by a mental health professional. She was transported to a local facility for treatment.
Trespass – Suspect Arrested
August 21 at 6:04 p.m., a caller at a hotel in the 900 block of E. Huntington reported that a subject was on the property after being told to leave by the police earlier. Officers arrived and found the subject was still on the owner's property. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Court Order Violation / Burglary
August 21 at 9:20 p.m., a caller in the 200 block of W. Scenic reported her ex-boyfriend had just entered her residence and stolen her cell phone. Officers arrived and an investigation revealed that the suspect had a valid domestic violence court order restraining him from being near the victim or her residence. The victim stated the suspect entered her residence through an unlocked door and confronted her. The victim grabbed her cell phone and attempted to call 911 before the suspect ripped it out of her hands. The victim began screaming out of fear and the suspect fled the residence with the victim's phone. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
August 22 at 12:10 a.m., a caller in the 100 block of S. Mayflower reported a suspicious vehicle. Officers arrived and located a male adult sleeping inside the vehicle. The subject admitted to using a controlled substance before falling asleep. He stated he still had more controlled substance. The suspect was taken out of the vehicle and his car was searched. Officers found controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and released with a citation.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
August 22 at 9:34 a.m., the manager of a business in the 100 block of W. Foothill said that a known subject came into the location and stole items. This individual has done this several times and has been arrested several times for the same violation. Officers located the suspect and advised him he was no longer welcome at that business. He was arrested and released with a citation.
Domestic Violence
August 22 at 1:34 p.m., a victim came into the lobby to report she had been battered by her boyfriend at their residence in the 100 block of W. Olive. She said this has happened in the past and had bruising from this incident. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
August 22 at 1:44 p.m., a caller reported that a male had fallen near a business in the 100 block of W. Duarte. Officers arrived and saw that a subject matching the description was arguing with another subject. Further investigation revealed it was the subject’s brother. It was determined that the subject was heavily intoxicated an unable to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Injury Traffic Collision
August 22 at 2:59 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Foothill and Heliotrope for a report of an injury traffic collision. Upon arrival one of the drivers complained of pain. An investigation revealed that a vehicle had pulled out into traffic in front of another vehicle. The driver who pulled into traffic was issued a citation for the traffic violation.
Fraud / Scam
August 22 at 3:05 p.m., a victim came into the lobby to report that she had received a notice from a bank regarding someone trying to access her account. She phoned the number listed and spoke to a suspect who she thought was her bank. She gave her personal account information and within a few minutes, the suspect was able to gain access to her account and withdraw money. She reported the incident to her bank. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
August 22 at 5:13 p.m., a victim in the 600 block of W. Huntington reported her catalytic converter had been stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
August 22 at 10:38 p.m., a caller in the 400 block of Linwood reported his vehicle had been stolen. The victim advised that it had been parked along the curb in front of the location. This investigation is continuing.
Burglary
August 23 at 3:50 a.m., officers responded to an alarm at a business in the 100 block of W. Foothill. Upon arrival they saw that the glass front door had been shattered. Video surveillance showed three suspects enter the location and attempt to open the safe with a sledge hammer. They exited the building with approximately $30 in change from the register. This investigation is continuing.
Commercial Burglary
August 23 at 6:22 a.m., officers were dispatched to a business in the 600 block of W. Huntington regarding a commercial burglary. The store manager arrived and discovered a glass window had been smashed. An investigation revealed that the office had been broken into as well as a safe. This investigation is continuing.
Criminal Threats – Suspect Arrested
August 23 at 3:35 p.m., officers were dispatched to a bus stop near the intersection of Magnolia and Huntington. A victim called saying that a male adult approached her while she was waiting for a bus and made threats that he was going to harm and kill her. Officers arrived and conducted an investigation. The male suspect was then arrested and taken into custody.
Attempt Grand Theft Auto
August 23 at 7:13 p.m., a victim in the 1000 block of S. Mountain called and reported her tractor trailer had been broken into. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence / Mental Evaluation – Suspect Arrested
August 23 at 8:16 p.m., officers patrolling the 300 block of W. Evergreen saw a vehicle driving without headlights. The vehicle also committed several traffic violations. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver showed signs of impairment. A DUI investigation revealed he was driving under the influence. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period. Once in the jail he made several gestures that signaled that he was a danger to himself. It was determined he needed to be evaluated by a mental health professional and he was transported to a local facility.
Vehicle Burglary
August 23 at 10:48 p.m., a victim in the 900 block of W. Huntington reported her rental car had been broken into. The suspects smashed a window and took property that was inside the passenger compartment. This investigation is continuing.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
August 23 at 11:23 p.m., officers responded to the 900 block of W. Foothill regarding a traffic collision. A vehicle traveling east on Foothill collided with a parked vehicle. The occupants of the vehicle were not injured. The driver of the vehicle advised that he had fallen asleep and the vehicle drifted into the parked vehicle.
Grand Theft
August 24 at 3:26 a.m., a resident in the 500 block of Hacienda heard the sound of power tools. She yelled at several suspects near a neighbor’s vehicle and they fled in a waiting vehicle. Officers arrived and confirmed the catalytic convertor had been stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Warrants – Suspect Arrested
August 24 at 8:49 a.m., an officer patrolling the intersection of Myrtle and Longden saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation. A traffic stop was conducted and an investigation revealed the driver had several outstanding warrants for his arrest. He was arrested per the authority of the warrants and taken into custody.
Residential Burglary – Suspect Arrested
August 24 at 1:37 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1200 block of Sherman when a victim reported that a subject was trying to kick in the front door to the residence. Officers arrived and detained a suspect who matched the description. After an investigation the suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft
August 24 at 3:03 p.m., a caller in the 200 block of N. Shamrock reported that someone had stolen the catalytic converter from her vehicle. Officers arrived and took a report. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
August 24 at 11:57 p.m., an officer patrolling the 400 block of S. Myrtle saw a group of subjects appearing to have a verbal argument. He stopped to inquire what was going on and learned a vehicle had been vandalized. The subjects then saw a person they believed committed the vandalism and gave chase. Officers responded and detained the subject. The victims did not desire prosecution for the vandalism, but the subject was intoxicated to the point he was unable to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD Jail to be held for a sobering period.
