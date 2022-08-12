Flashing Pedestrian Signals Installed in Old Town; Free Public Service Announcements

~ Rapid flashing solar-powered pedestrian crosswalk signals have been installed at three mid-block crosswalks in Old Town to warn drivers when a pedestrian is entering a crosswalk. This increases the rate drivers yield to pedestrians by as much as 80 percent. The city will assess the effectiveness of the signals and may install them at other crosswalks. To share your thoughts take the Pedestrian Signal Survey here: https://tny.im/uQ1bJ
~ If you want to create a public service announcement for your organization, KGemTV will be hosting PSA Day on August 18 to offer organizations an opportunity to create a free 30-second announcement. For details contact KGemTv at 357-4974 or KGemTV@gmail.com.
Brad Haugaard
