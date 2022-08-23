Doodalina Is Full of Bouncy, Fuzz-Investigating Fun

Doodalina is a 1-year-old spayed Doberman Pinscher mix who is full of fun! Her unique name comes from her silly smile that made us think she is an artistic doodle come to life. We love how she happily bounces around the play yard, tossing toys in the air, investigating every bit of fuzz she can find and generally acting like a rambunctious puppy, which of course, she is. Doodalina weighs about 65 pounds but is likely still growing. She knows a couple of commands and seems ready and willing to learn more (as long as that bit of fuzz doesn’t distract her).
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals and a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets and schedule an adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are made available every Sunday and Wednesday at 10:00 a.m.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
