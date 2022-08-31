Heat: Wilderness Preserve Closed; Cooling at Community Center, Fan Loans

The Hillside Wilderness Preserve will be closed Thursday, September 1, and will reopen on Wednesday, September 7.
The Monrovia Community Center will be open as a cooling center from Friday, September 2, through Sunday, September 4, 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. for residents who don't have access to air conditioning. The Community Center is at 119 W. Palm Ave.
The Community Center has a limited number of fans available for residents to borrow. Those interested in borrowing a fan or who need additional information can call 256-8246.
More information: t.ly/SZ38
- Brad Haugaard
