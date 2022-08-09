Boo Radley, A Little Shy at First, But a Sweet Cat

Two-year-old Boo Radley is a sweet cat in search of a loving forever home where she can feel comfortable coming out of her shell. Boo Radley can be a little shy with new people at first, but she’s been enjoying cheek and neck scratches from our staff and volunteers, and even rolls onto her back to show her belly!
Join us at Pasadena Humane (361 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena) on Saturday, August 20 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. for our NBC4 Clear The Shelters adoption event sponsored by Subaru. Adoption fees will be waived for all available dogs, cats, and critters. All cat adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
