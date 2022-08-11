Monrovia Police: AirTag Recovers Car; Woman Leaves Car Running With Friend Inside, Returns to No Car, No Friend; Robbery With Knife; Charging Station Plug Stolen; Man Chases Victim With Machete; Bank Fraud, EBT Fraud; MPD Assists Arcadia in Greenfield Shootings; Etc.

Burglary
August 4 at 1:22 a.m., officers responded to the 400 block of W. Huntington regarding an alarm. They arrived and found the front windows smashed. The investigation revealed two male subjects entered the location by using a crow bar to smash the windows. The suspects stole the cash register and safe before fleeing. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
August 4 at 6:29 a.m., the victim in the 400 block of Heather Heights reported he last saw his vehicle the night prior. The victim had an air tag inside the car and it plotted to an area in Arcadia. Arcadia PD was notified and responded to the area. They located the vehicle occupied by one subject. Arcadia PD took the subject into custody and MPD responded to recover evidence. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary / Attempt Grand Theft Auto
August 4 at 8:50 a.m., the victim in the 1800 block of S. Myrtle stated that sometime at night someone broke into his vehicle. Drills were stolen and the ignition was tampered with and damaged. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto Recovery
August 4 at 9:05 a.m., an employee in the 3300 block of S. Peck stated that they received notification that one of the vehicles they purchased was stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud
August 4 at 9:07 a.m., a reporting party in the 3300 block of S. Peck stated two checks were altered and forged. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
August 4 at 9:58 a.m., the victim in the 400 block of W. Huntington reported that the night prior she parked her car and entered a store. She left the vehicle running, with her friend inside of the vehicle while she used the restroom. When she returned, her vehicle had been stolen and her friend was no longer there. This investigation is continuing.
Mental Evaluation
August 4 at 10:16 a.m., a reporting party in the area of Shamrock and Huntington reported a female subject walking in and out of traffic. Officers located and made contact with the subject. She told officers she wanted to hurt herself and she had visible self-inflicted injuries to her arms. Monrovia Fire Department responded to the scene and the subject was subsequently transported to a local hospital for a mental evaluation.
Fraud
August 4 at 2:49 p.m., a resident in the 600 block of E. Olive stated someone gained access to her EBT account and made fraudulent purchases. This investigation is continuing.
Robbery
August 4 at 4:43 p.m., officers responded to a business in the 3300 block of S. Peck regarding a robbery. The suspect walked out of the business after concealing a vehicle part and failing to pay for it. An armed security guard confronted the suspect and told him he needed to pay for the part. The suspect retrieved a pocket knife and pointed it at the security guard. The security, who feared for his life, backed away and the suspect got into the passenger side of a vehicle and fled the scene. This investigation is continuing.
Commercial Burglary
August 5 at 7:31 a.m., a commercial burglary was reported in the 100 block of W. Lemon. The victim stated that someone entered their secured parking structure and cut wires from their charging stations and stole a charging plug. The value loss is approximately $4,000- $5,000. This investigation is continuing.
Death Report
August 5 at 8:07 a.m., officers responded to a residence in the 400 block of Foothill regarding a welfare check. When officers arrived, they could see the female face down in her bed. The female subject was pronounced deceased by fire. The investigation revealed that the female at the location had passed away from what appeared to be natural causes. The coroner responded.
Petty Theft
August 5 at 3:04 p.m., an employee in the 400 block of W. Huntington called to report that two females concealed items and fled the location without paying. The subjects were gone when officers arrived. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
August 5 at 5:34 p.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of S. Primrose regarding the welfare check of a subject on the ground with glass around him. Officers contacted the subject who was fine. The subject was found to be in possession of a controlled substance. He was arrested, cited and released in the field.
Injury Traffic Collision
August 5 at 6:19 p.m., callers in the area of Mayflower and Huntington reported a two vehicle traffic collision. Officers arrived and determined one vehicle ran a red light and collided into the other vehicle. That driver was transported to a local hospital for complaint of pain. The driver at fault was cited.
Outside Assist / Robbery
August 5 at 6:30 p.m., El Monte PD called and advised they were on a felony traffic stop in the 3800 block of Peck regarding a possible robbery suspect. Upon arrival, one of the occupants in the vehicle was identified as the suspect from a recent robbery in El Monte. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody. The vehicle was impounded for being used in a crime. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Residential Burglary
August 5 at 6:31 p.m., a residential burglary was reported in the 700 block of California. No items were reported missing from inside the house, but several outdoor figurines were taken. This investigation is continuing.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision / Assault with a Deadly Weapon – Suspect Arrested
August 5 at 7:19 p.m., LASD advised they were detaining a suspect in the 2600 block of Peck who was chasing people with a machete. Officers arrived and determined the suspect had been involved in a hit-n-run with the victim. The victim caught up to the suspect. The suspect pulled out a machete and started swing it at the victim. An innocent bystander was filming the incident. The suspect then went after the bystander and chased him into his backyard. The suspect was located. The weapon was collected and the suspect was identified by the victims. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Assault / Battery
August 5 at 8:24 p.m., a caller reported a female adult who he had a recent brief encounter with showed up at his residence in the 1000 block of E. Lemon. Once he answered the door she began assaulting him. When the victim said he was calling the police she fled in her vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft
August 5 at 9:01 p.m., a caller in the 100 block of W. Foothill reported someone had stolen his backpack. Officers searched the area and could not locate anyone with a backpack. This investigation is continuing.
Commercial Burglary
August 6 at 12:20 a.m., an alarm company reported a glass break activation at a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain. Officer arrived and found the front glass of the business had been broke. It was determined someone had entered the business and ransacked the place. There was nothing reported missing at the time of the report. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication
August 6 at 3:27 a.m., an officer found a male adult passed out in a business parking lot in the 700 block of E. Huntington. The subject was arrested for public intoxication and transported to the Monrovia Police Department jail to be held for a sobering period.
Warrant Arrest
August 6 at 4:52 a.m., a caller reported a male subject walking the hallways of a complex in the 200 block of W. Pomona twisting doorknobs. Officers arrived and detained the subject who had a no bail warrant for his arrest. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Suspicious Person
August 6 at 7:45 p.m., a Monrovia park ranger saw an adult male parked in his car in the 1200 block of N. Canyon. She looked into the car and saw what she thought was a possible rifle. She walked back to the ranger station and told a coworker who called MPD. Officers arrived at the gate, but the vehicle was gone and there was no one in the area.
Mental Evaluation
August 6 at 8:10 p.m., a caller reported several people in the street fighting. Officers arrived and determined a mental ill female became upset and began assaulting her family members. The female had to be physically restrained by officers and ultimately transported to hospital for a mental evaluation.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
August 7 at 2:56 a.m., an officer was patrolling the area of Mountain and Huntington when he saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation. The officer conducted a traffic stop and contacted the driver who appeared to be extremely nervous. The officer saw a glass smoking pipe in the vehicle. Two occupants were removed from the vehicle and the vehicle was searched. Additional paraphernalia was located and collected as evidence. Both the driver and passenger were arrested, cited and released
Fraud
August 7 at 6:46 p.m., a caller in the 400 block of Monrovista reported someone had taken money out of her EBT account. The officer arrived and asked the victim to check and see if her card was missing. The victim could not find her card and had no idea where it went. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
August 8 at 4:08 a.m., an officer saw a driver make several moving violations in the area of Myrtle and Huntington. The officer conducted a traffic stop and contacted the driver. The driver displayed objective symptoms of intoxication. The officer conducted a DUI investigation and determined the driver was driving under the influence. The driver was arrested and transported to the Monrovia Police Department jail to be held for a sobering period.
Fraud
August 8 at 12:31 p.m., an employee from a business in the 3300 block of S. Peck said they were contacted by the bank and someone attempted to deposit forged checks. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud
August 8 at 2:37 p.m., the victim in the 1600 block of S. Myrtle checked her EBT account and noticed there was money missing. It is unknown how someone got the information. The victim still has her card. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
August 8 at 2:49 p.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of Myrtle and Longden on reports of an injury traffic accident. When officers arrived they saw the involved parties and determined one vehicle rear ended the other. There was complaint of pain from one of the parties being rear ended.
Petty Theft
August 8 at 4:00 p.m., an employee from a business in the 500 block of W. Duarte reported a male subject entered the business and left with merchandise he did not pay This investigation is continuing.
Theft
August 8 at 8:07 p.m., the reporting party parked his vehicle in the 100 block of Mauna Loa. He returned to his vehicle and noticed the catalytic converter had been stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
August 8 at 8:25 p.m., an employee from a business in the 800 block of E. Central at the reported a vehicle was stolen from the lot. Employees saw the vehicle driving away from the location. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence / Traffic Collision – Suspect Arrested
August 8 at 10:56 p.m., a solo roll over vehicle traffic collision was reported in the 1600 block of California. Officers arrived and determined the driver was not injured but was under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and transported to the Monrovia Police Department to be held for a sobering period.
Burglary
August 9 at 5:48 a.m., officers were dispatched to reports of a broken window in the 400 block of W. Duarte. Officers arrived and confirmed a burglary had occurred. This investigation is continuing.
Commercial Burglary
August 9 at 5:48 a.m., a passerby reported the front window smashed of a business in the 400 block of W. Duarte. Officers arrived and determined the glass to the front door was shattered. The security gate lock had been cut. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
August 9 at 8:45 a.m., the manager of a business in the 100 block of W. Foothill called to report two subjects were in the store last night and took merchandise. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud
August 9 at 11:53 a.m., a resident in the 600 block of S. Magnolia reported someone had gained access to his bank account and was taking money out. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest
August 9 at 12:28 p.m., officers were dispatched to a park in the 300 block of S. Myrtle on a report of a female subject throwing trash. When they arrived, they recognized her from prior contacts and knew she had a warrant for her arrest. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Theft
August 9 at 1:42 p.m., a resident in the 400 block of Monrovista reported the victim called to report his electric bike was taken from his front yard by an unknown suspect. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud
August 9 at 2:24 p.m., an employee in the 1100 block of E. Huntington called to report another employee has been using a stolen or fraudulent credit card to charge customers. The employee was arrested and taken into custody.
Robbery
August 9 at 4:30 p.m., the victim called to report he had just pulled into the garage of his residence in the 400 block of S. Fifth when he was approached by two male suspects holding handguns. They pointed the handguns at them and demanded their watches, wallets, and took their Louis Vuitton luggage. This investigation is continuing.
Mental Evaluation
August 9 at 9:00 p.m., Officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of S. Mountain regarding a male subject swinging a large stick or bat at vehicles and people. They arrived and contacted the subject. Officers determined he needed to be further evaluated by a mental health professional. He was transported to a local facility for treatment.
Mental Evaluation
August 10 at 5:23 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of S. Magnolia regarding a disturbance inside a home. The officers arrived and determined there was no crime and the subject did not meet the criteria for a mental evaluation. Minutes later the caller reported the son had assaulted his father. Personnel on scene attempted to communicate with the suspect but he was not receptive. Officers forced entry into the room and took the suspect into custody after a brief struggle, resulting in no injuries to the involved parties. The suspect was placed on a hold for a mental evaluation and the criminal case will be sent to the DAs office for filing consideration.
Fraud
August 10 at 10:39 a.m., an employee from a business in the 3300 block of S. Peck called to report a fraudulent check was deposited. It was caught before it cleared. This has been an ongoing issue for a couple of weeks now. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
August 10 at 11:57 a.m., an officer was conducting a separate investigation when he discovered the suspect in his investigation had an outstanding warrant. He was arrested, booked, and released with a citation.
Fraud
August 10 at 12:46 p.m., an employee from a business in the 2100 block of S. Myrtle reported that someone contacted her and said they were from their bank. They said there was possible fraud on the account and needed the login and password to access the account and check it. She did and the subject withdrew approximately $16,000. This investigation is continuing.
Death Report
August 10 at 12:49 p.m., a neighbor in the 500 block of Parkrose called to report a tenant appeared to be deceased in his apartment. Officers and Paramedics arrived and the subject was pronounced deceased. His primary doctor was notified and agreed to sign the death certificate.
Missing Person
August 10 at 5:22 p.m., a family member in the 800 block of El Dorado reported their elderly relative missing. The elderly has the beginning stages of Alzheimer’s. He was entered as missing.
Outside Assist
August 10 at 5:59 p.m., Arcadia PD responded to a call of shots fired in the 2500 block of Greenfield. As officers approached a male suspect fired on the officers, striking one officer in the face. Several other victims suffered gunshot wounds and another Arcadia officer suffered a leg injury. MPD personnel responded to assist. The suspect barricaded himself and multiple tactical teams responded from the area. The suspect surrendered hours later. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Outside Assist
August 10 at 5:59 p.m., Arcadia PD responded to a call of shots fired in the 2500 block of Greenfield. As officers approached a male suspect fired on the officers, striking one officer in the face. Several other victims suffered gunshot wounds and another Arcadia officer suffered a leg injury. MPD personnel responded to assist. The suspect barricaded himself and multiple tactical teams responded from the area. The suspect surrendered hours later. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
