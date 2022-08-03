News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com • Restaurants • Library Catalog • Library Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Scooter Doesn't Let a Handicap Slow Him Down
Scooter is a fun and confident little dog with a big personality! Scooter is five years old and has hind leg paralysis, but he doesn’t let that slow him down. He loves zooming around the play yard in his wheelchair and being excited about everything. Scooter also loves being scratched all over his body, neck, and ears.
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets and schedule an adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every Sunday and Wednesday at 10:00 a.m.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
