SALT Teen Festival August 27 - Registration Now Open

The free S.A.L.T. Teen Festival on Saturday, August 27, from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., at 925 South Shamrock Avenue in Monrovia. There will be In-N-Out Burgers, shaved ice, 360 photo booth, carnival games and prizes, 9-hole miniature golf, swag bags, live DJ, live entertainment, selfie zones, and more. Tickets are limited. To register click here (https://tny.im/LBTot)
Teens created the SALT Teen festival for teens. The festival is an outdoor event. Teens 13-17 with a valid high school I.D. are invited to attend, with the first 300 registered teens receiving a free SALT Teen Festival drawstring backpack. "With school starting, we just wanted to start them off with the confidence they are Strong, Authentic, Legendary, and True. The response has been amazing. We have teens registered from all over San Gabriel Valley and the surrounding counties," said Deborah Hayes, Project Manager.
There will be sounds from DJ Wizard Craig. On-stage performers include: John Muir High School Drum Line, X-Stream Step Team, CalArts - SGV, and several individual performers. Follow on Facebook and Instagram @saltteenfestival to get up-to-date festival news.
The S.A.L.T. Teen Festival is sponsored partly by: the City of Hope, Second Baptist Church, Women's Professional Network, SET for LIFE, Y.W.C.A. San Gabriel Valley, Congresswoman Judy Chu, CVS Health, 360 Photo Booth, Senator Anthony Portantino, Athens Services, JAB TRAN LLC, McLaurin Transit, Monrovia Duarte Black Alumni Association, Simply Divine, Arts & Craftsman, and Monrovia Area Partnership.
The SALT Teen Festival is organized by SET for LIFE (setforlifenews.org), an all-volunteer 501(c)3 organization dedicated to helping African American/Black and other minorities live happier, healthier, and longer lives.
