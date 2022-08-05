School Board to Vote on Putting $75 Million Bond Measure on November Ballot; App for Monrovia High Students; Etc.

~ Ordering that a bond measure to raise $75 million be put on the ballot for this November 8. Details here: https://tny.im/aDJxr. The wording of the ballot statement, which calls for a yes or no vote, would be that the money would be used ...
"To repair/upgrade classrooms, science labs, career-training facilities, and instructional technology to support student achievement and college/career readiness in math, science, technology, engineering, arts and skilled trades; fix deteriorating roofs, plumbing, electrical systems; and improve school safety/security systems, shall Monrovia Unified School District's measure be adopted authorizing $75,000,000 in bonds at legal rates, levying 3 cents per $100 assessed value ($4,700,000 annually) while bonds are outstanding, with independent citizen oversight and all money locally-controlled?"
~ Contract with Minga.io to provide a cellphone app with a tracking module, community module, ID module and hall pass module for the 2,500 students at Monrovia High. Cost $5,100. https://tny.im/a4uE
~ Enter into an agreement with the Boys and Girls Club of the Foothills to allow the club to use Mayflower Elementary School facilities during non-school hours. https://tny.im/6VgZg
