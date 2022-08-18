Monrovia Police: Getting High and Running Naked; A Bear In Her Kitchen; Lots of Drugs and Alcohol; Etc.

Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
August 11 at 1:30 a.m., officers responded to a disturbance in the 300 block of E. Palm. A couple had been arguing. The male subject kicked the female several times. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Missing Person Located
August 12 at 2:44 a.m., a caller reported a strange female was on his doorstep in the 900 block of W. Colorado asking if her child was inside. The home owner had never seen the female before. Officers arrived and discovered the female was reported missing from the City of Carson. The son of the female was located and he responded to the scene.
Vandalism
August 12 at 12:28 p.m., a vandalism was reported in the 900 block of W. Olive. The caller reported someone shot a BB gun at a window causing it to shatter. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Activity / Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
August 12 at 2:37 p.m., while on patrol an officer contacted a subject in the 1600 block of S. Primrose. An investigation revealed that the subject had an outstanding arrest warrant, and was in possession of drug paraphernalia. The subject was arrested.
Death Report
August 12 at 3:40 p.m., an elderly female with a history of medical problems was found deceased with no signs of foul play in the 100 block of S. Madison. The decedent's doctor signed off on the death certificate.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
August 12 at 5:54 p.m., callers reported a male subject running naked along the streets in the area of Ivy and Chestnut. The subject was found naked and an investigation revealed he was under the influence of narcotics. The subject was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Threatening
August 12 at 5:55 p.m., a female in the 200 block of E. Walnut reported someone from her school made threats to kill her via social media. The officers determined a crime occurred. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
August 12 at 7:48 p.m., an officer saw a bicyclist commit a traffic violation in the area of Peck and Armijo. The subject consented to a search. Drug paraphernalia and narcotics were located. The subject was arrested, cited and released at the scene.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
August 12 at 11:19 p.m., an officer saw a bicyclist commit several traffic violations in the area of Myrtle and Los Angeles. The rider was stopped and found to be in possession of narcotics. The subject was arrested, cited and released at the scene.
Municipal Code Violation / Drugs / Missing Located – Suspect Arrested
August 13 at 2:10 a.m., an officer saw subjects in a park in the 1600 block of S. Myrtle after hours. One subject was a reported missing adult and the other had narcotics in his possession. The subjects were arrested, cited and released at the scene. The adult missing was removed from the missing person's database.
Missing Located
August 13 at 3:17 a.m., an officer located a juvenile at a park in the 1600 block of S. Myrtle after hours. The juvenile was a missing runaway from Los Angeles. The juvenile was taken into protective custody and transported to MPD. The juvenile was later released to DCFS.
Animal Problem
August 13 at 9:22 a.m., a resident in the 800 block of Wildrose called and reported a bear was inside her home. Officers responded and saw the bear in the kitchen eating food. The officer opened all the doors to the home to give the bear an easy way out. Moments later the bear left. The bear had ripped through a window screen to gain access.
Vehicle Burglary
August 13 at 2:05 p.m., a caller reported her vehicle was broken into while she was at a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
August 13 at 2:20 p.m., an officer was patrolling the 1500 block of S. Magnolia when he saw an individual he recognized from previous contacts. The subject had several warrants for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Non-injury Collision
August 13 at 6:28 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of Melrose reported a male adult motorist collided with a fire hydrant. MPD and Public Works responded. The driver was not injured or impaired. He was issued a citation for the collision and PW repaired the hydrant.
Driving Under the Influence / Felon with a gun – Suspect Arrested
August 14 at 12:14 a.m., a driver in the 100 block of W. Duarte was pulled over for multiple traffic violations. His objective symptoms indicated the use of alcohol. A DUI investigation revealed he was driving under the influence. During the inventory search of his vehicle, a loaded handgun was located. The driver was a convicted felon. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
August 14 at 12:51 a.m., a vehicle was pulled over for a traffic violation in the 2000 block of S. Myrtle. The driver was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol. A DUI investigation revealed he was under the influence of alcohol. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
August 14 at 1:49 a.m., as officers were leaving the DUI investigation a vehicle passed officers at a high rate of speed. Officers conducted a traffic stop and contacted the driver who shows signs of alcohol use. A DUI investigation revealed the driver was under the influence of alcohol. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Resist Delay Officer – Suspect Arrested
August 14 at 9:21 a.m., a caller reported a male and female subject with a dog were locked inside a restroom. When officers arrived, the male subject was standing outside with the dog. The male subject released the dog and pedaled away from officers, but was captured shortly after. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Death Report
August 14 at 11:31 a.m., the R/P called to request we go check on her elderly friend in the 600 block of W. Duarte who hadn't been feeling well. Officers went by and gained entry into the location and realized she was deceased. Coroner was notified and came to pick her up.
Mental Evaluation
August 14 at 12:35 p.m., a mother called from the 700 block of S. Myrtle to report her son was acting strange and thinks he might need to be evaluated for mental illness. Officers arrived and determined he met the criteria for a mental evaluation hold. He was transported to a facility where he will receive help.
Violation of Court Order
August 14 at 4:50 p.m., a caller reported there was a restraining order against a male subject who was currently at the restrained location, in the 2100 block of S. Peck. Officers arrived but the subject was gone. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication:
August 14 at 7:51 p.m., callers reported an intoxicated female subject in the 300 block of S. Myrtle. Officers arrived and located a female intoxicated and unable to care for herself. She was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Vandalism
August 15 at 9:50 a.m., a vandalism was reported in the 1400 block of S. Myrtle. When officers arrived, they saw the area had been vandalized with spray paint. The suspect(s) also painted over the security cameras. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
August 15 at 1:08 p.m., an injury traffic collision was reported in the area of Shamrock and Huntington. When officers arrived they contacted the drivers. One driver had complaint of pain but refused medical treatment. The driver at fault was cited.
Missing Person
August 15 at 7:57 p.m., the caller requested a welfare check in the 100 block of W. Cherry on her son. The reporting party said her son never arrived at her house as expected. He was entered into the Missing Persons System.
Grand Theft Auto
August 15 at 11:20 p.m., the victim called and reported his vehicle had been stolen from the 1500 block of S. Myrtle. This investigation is continuing.
Fire
August 16 at 1:04 a.m., a fire was reported in the area of Magnolia and Evergreen. Officers arrived and found a pile of debris had been set on fire. There was no suspect in the area and the fire was put out. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest
August 16 at 9:42 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of S. Alta Vista on a report of a male subject sleeping on a picnic table. Officers arrived and located the subject. A computer check revealed the subject had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft Auto Recovery
August 16 at 10:14 a.m., a caller in the 1800 block of Enterprise reported a vehicle parked in the lot that didn't belong there. An investigation received it was a stolen vehicle and the owner was notified. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting
August 16 at 11:51 a.m., the manager from a business in the 100 block of W. Foothill called to report a male subject had stolen items and left the location. Officers located him a short distance away. The property was recovered. He was arrested, cited and released.
Warrant
August 16 at 10:21 p.m., an officer patrolling a park in the 1600 block of S. Primrose saw a subject in the park after hours. The subject was contacted and a computer check revealed he had a felony warrant. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Drugs / Burglary Tools
August 17 at 12:26 a.m., an officer patrolling the 700 block of W. Huntington saw a parked vehicle with several subjects inside. A vehicle check revealed the license plate did not belong to the vehicle. Officers contacted the occupants who were in possession of methamphetamine, mushrooms, and burglary tools. They were arrested.
Driving Under the Influence
August 17 at 2:59 a.m., an officer stopped a vehicle for a vehicle code violation in the area of Duarte and 6th. The driver appeared to be under the influence. A DUI investigation revealed he was driving under the influence. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Shoplifting
August 17 at 10:09 a.m., the manager from a store in the 100 block of W. Foothill called to report a male subject stole items and left the location. Officers arrived and located the subject. He was positively identified. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft
August 17 at 3:38 p.m., a grand theft was reported in a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington. Three female subjects entered a business and stole merchandise. The female subjects were gone prior to officers’ arrival. This investigation is continuing.
