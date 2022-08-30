Lovely Nerissa Is a Kitten at Heart

Two-year-old Nerissa is ready to meet you! This lovely lady is extremely affectionate- she immediately rubs her head into your hands for pets and scratches. While she may be an adult cat, Nerissa definitely remains a kitten at heart. She enjoys playing with toys and playing “gotcha” from her hiding place in her kennel. This sweetheart will fill her forever home with endless fun and games!
All cat adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals and a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment