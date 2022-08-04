Monrovia Police: Woman Chased by Bear; Gas Stolen from Trucks; Man Robs Using Knife on Pole; Overdoses; Carjacker Pursued; Robber Hits Employee with Pipe; And So Much More

Battery / Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
July 28 at 1:17 a.m., a caller reported that his girlfriend was fighting with an intoxicated female inside an apartment in the 100 block of W. Colorado. Officers arrived and detained the two females. Further investigation revealed both females were drinking alcohol and got into a fight. One of the females was arrested for being drunk in public. She was transported to the Monrovia Police Department jail to be held for a sobering period.
Grand Theft Auto
July 28 at 8:09 a.m., a resident in the 700 block of Genoa called to report that her vehicle was taken sometime during the night. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
July 28 at 12:31 p.m., a caller reported an injury traffic collision in the 2000 block of South Myrtle. Officers and paramedics arrived on scene and checked on the well-being of the occupants. One occupant sustained non-life threatening injuries. The driver at fault was issued a citation.
Missing Person
July 28 at 2:06 p.m., a caller reported her brother was missing and he might be in Monrovia. An extensive search was conducted, but he was not located. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant / Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
July 28 at 10:12 p.m., an officer patrolling the intersection of Foothill and May stopped a vehicle for a vehicle code violation. A computer check of a passenger revealed an arrest warrant. Further investigation revealed the passenger was in possession of PCP. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Medical Assist / Court Order Violation
July 29 at 3:04 a.m., a caller in the 300 block of E. Palm reported that her son was unresponsive in the home. Officers arrived and it appeared that the subject may have overdosed. Fire personnel responded and the subject was transported to the hospital. The subject was known to officers and knew that a court order prevented him from being at the location. The incident will be forwarded to the DA for filing consideration.
Overdose
July 29 at 8:15 a.m., officers responded to a residence in the 300 block of E. Palm regarding a subject who overdosed in the bathroom and was not breathing. Officers arrived and an officer deployed a single dose of Narcan, which caused the subject to become responsive. He was subsequently transported to a local hospital by paramedics.
Vandalism
July 29 at 10:08 a.m., a victim in the 100 block of S. Mayflower called to report that someone keyed his car. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Activity
July 29 at 10:44 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of E. Palm regarding a case worker finding a controlled substance in a juvenile's possession. The juvenile and his mother were both issued a citation to appear in court. The juvenile was released to his mother.
Fraud
July 29 at 1:29 p.m., a business in the 3300 block of S. Peck called to report they were in possession of a fraudulent check. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
July 29 at 1:36 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop in the intersection of Central and Magnolia of a bicyclist for a traffic violation. The subject admitted to being in possession of methamphetamine. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
July 29 at 2:49 p.m., an officer contacted a subject at a park in the 1600 block of S. Primrose. Investigation revealed the subject was in possession of a controlled substance. The subject was arrested, cited and released in the field.
Battery
July 29 at 4:27 p.m., a victim in the 700 block of W. Chestnut called to report that she got into a verbal altercation with another male subject. The altercation escalated when he refused to return a lighter and the victim went to grab it from him. The male subject grabbed her hand, causing minor abrasions. She was treated at the scene by the Monrovia Fire Department.
Injury Traffic Collision / Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
July 29 at 5:58 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of California and Evergreen regarding a solo injury traffic collision. The subject had minor abrasions and complaint of pain to his left arm. As officers spoke with him, they observed signs and symptoms of intoxication. A DUI investigation was conducted. The subject was subsequently transported to a local hospital by ambulance.
Grand Theft
July 29 7:17 p.m., a victim reported that her catalytic converter was stolen sometime during the day while she was parked in the 1600 block of S. Myrtle.
Pursuit
July 30 2:17 a.m., an officer initiated a pursuit of a vehicle near the intersection of Huntington and Highland. It was later learned to be driven by an armed carjacking suspect. The pursuit entered the City of Pasadena and was taken over by Pasadena PD.
Death Investigation
July 30 at 10:37 a.m., Monrovia Fire called and informed Dispatch that they were at a residence in the 500 block of W. Duarte for a medical assist and the home owner was pronounced deceased. Officers responded and conducted an investigation. No foul play was determined and the next of kin was notified.
Medical Assist
July 30 at 3:59 p.m., an overdose was reported at a park in the 1600 block of S. Myrtle. Officers and Paramedics arrived. An officer applied two canisters of Narcan. The subject regained consciousness and was transported to a local hospital.
Injury Traffic Collision / Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
July 30 at 9:54 p.m., a caller reported a two vehicle collision near the intersection of Lemon and California. Officers arrived and requested Monrovia FD to respond for medical aid. One of the drivers stated he did not see the stop sign and collided into the other vehicle. That driver underwent a field sobriety test and was found to be under the influence of alcohol. The driver was arrested and transported to Monrovia PD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Court Order Violation – Suspect Arrested
July 30 at 11:47 p.m., a caller reported her daughter may be in danger at a residence in the 800 block of W. Colorado where the ex-boyfriend lives. Officers arrived and located the female who was safe, but the boyfriend had a domestic violence court order to stay away from the female. The male was arrested and taken into custody.
Bear
July 31 at 9:19 a.m., a hiker phoned and said a bear chased her and her dog in the area. She believes the bear had cubs and one of them might have been injured. Fish and Game was notified and shut the trail down. Other hikers were also warned in the area. No further calls after trail was shut down.
Robbery – Suspect Arrested
July 31 at 1:11 p.m., a nurse from a local hospital called to report a male was in the ER saying he was attacked by a man with a knife to the rear of the 500 block of W. Huntington. The victim reported a male suspect had a knife taped to the end of a stick. The male suspect then robbed him and sliced him under his left eye. The suspect threatened the victim’s life. The suspect was later arrested and taken into custody for a separate incident.
Vehicle Fire
July 31 at 2:21 p.m., a vehicle fire was reported in the 100 block of N. Mayflower. Officers arrived and the vehicle was fully engulfed. Officers evacuated the residences on each side of the vehicle. Monrovia Fire arrived and put the fire out. The owner said it started after he pulled the vehicle into his driveway.
Death Report
July 31 at 2:48 p.m., a caller in the 200 block of E. Maple reported his neighbor was on the floor not breathing. Officers and Paramedics arrived to perform lifesaving efforts. He was pronounced deceased. The investigation revealed that the male at the location had passed away from what appeared to be natural causes. The coroner was advised and they authorized the release to the mortuary.
Robbery / Assault with a Deadly Weapon – Suspect Arrested
July 31 at 7:09 p.m., officer were dispatched to a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain regarding a combative theft suspect. As officers were arriving the reporting party said the suspect had fled to a vehicle to retrieve a gun. Officers located the vehicle in the parking lot and conducted a traffic stop. The male ran from the vehicle and officers initiated a foot pursuit. The suspect was caught and detained. The investigation showed the suspect had used force to steal merchandise at the location. He returned moments later with a metal pipe and attacked a store employee, striking him on the hand. He then stole additional items. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
August 1 at 1:41 a.m., an officer patrolling the intersection of Peck and Duarte saw a subject tampering with a vehicle. He was detained and it was discovered the vehicle belonged to his wife. During the contact the subject admitted to having methamphetamine. He was arrested and released with a citation.
Misuse of 911
August 1 at 3:43 a.m., officers responded multiple times to a residence in the 400 block of E. Olive regarding someone calling 911 and then hanging up. A subject was advised multiple times to stop calling 911, as there was no emergency. The subject called 911 at least 10 times, even while officers were at the location attempting to contact him. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Resisting Arrest – Suspect Arrested
August 1 at 6:55 a.m., a possible theft was reported in the 1600 block of S. Myrtle. Officers responded to assist Deputies. When they arrived, one subject did not cooperate with the officers and was handcuffed and detained. While walking to the vehicle, he tried to pull away from the officer and was taken to the ground causing an abrasion to his head. Paramedics responded and he was transported to the hospital for further treatment.
Fraud
August 1 at 11:13 a.m., fraud was reported in the 1600 block of S. Mountain. The victim reported a former worker opened a credit card with his name on it. This investigation is continuing.
Embezzlement
August 1 at 12:35 p.m., a victim in the 100 block of E. Lemon reported an accountant who was working on his finances embezzled thousands of dollars from the business. This investigation is continuing.
Theft
August 1 at 12:58 p.m., a caller in the 200 block of Kruse reported the gasoline from his work trucks was stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Mental Evaluation – Subject Arrested
August 1 at 1:59 p.m., a family disturbance was reported in the 400 block of N. Primrose. After they arrived and spoke to the family, they determined the elderly female at the location met the criteria for a mental evaluation hold. She was transported to the hospital for further treatment.
Theft
August 1 at 2:17 p.m., a theft was reported at a business in the 600 block of W. Huntington. The victim stated that someone stole her wallet from her purse while she was shopping. This investigation is continuing.
Weapon Offense
August 1 at 3:23 p.m., the victim called to report while she was sitting in her vehicle, parked in the 1300 block of S. Mayflower, a male subject knocked on her window. She rolled it down and he told her he was going to kill the security guard at the location. She said she saw a gun in his waistband when this occurred. Officers responded and could not locate the subject. Officers spoke to security and he was alright. He didn't see anyone in the area. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
August 2 at 2:37 a.m., an officer patrolling the 100 block of E. Olive saw a female subject that he knew from prior contacts. The female had a warrant for her arrest. She was found to be in possession and under the influence of methamphetamine. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Found Property
August 2 at 6:58 a.m., a caller near the intersection of Fig and Shamrock reported there was a handgun lying in the street. He said vehicles continue to pass and run it over. Officers arrived and collected the handgun which turned out to be an airsoft gun. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud
August 2 at 9:13 a.m., an employee at a business in the 3300 block of S. Peck called to report an unknown suspect had tried to cash checks against the companies account. None of the checks have gone through due to them being fraudulent. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
August 2 at 9:22 a.m., the victim parked her vehicle in the 300 block of W. Walnut the night before. The doors were locked and the windows were rolled up. The next morning the victim discovered the vehicle missing. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
August 2 at 10:56 a.m., a grant theft auto was reported in the 700 block of Monterey. The victim stated victim the vehicle was parked the night prior. This investigation is continuing.
Mental Evaluation – Subject Evaluated
August 2 at 12:50 hours, a prisoner was being released from custody when she began saying bizarre things. The mental health worker was at the station and evaluated her. She met the criteria to be transported to a mental facility for treatment.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
August 3 at 1:59 a.m., an officer patrolling the area saw a vehicle fail to stop behind the limit line at the intersection of Mountain and Foothill. A traffic stop was conducted and the subject was intoxicated. She was arrested and transported to Monrovia Police Department jail to be held for a sobering period.
Criminal Threats – Suspect Arrested
August 3 at 9:02 a.m., a security guard in the 1300 block of S. Mayflower reported a suspect vehicle from a previous incident, was parked at the location. Officers arrived and located one adult male in the front seat of the vehicle. He was detained at the scene. The vehicle was searched and a replica handgun was located. It fit the description of the handgun described by the victim in the prior incident. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Fraud
August 3 at 12:13 p.m., an employee at a business in the 3000 block of S. Peck called to report additional check were attempted to be cashed on the account. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
August 3 at 7:57 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 500 block of E. Lime regarding subjects throwing cans from a vehicle. Officers arrived and located the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was contacted and was determined to be intoxicated. He was arrested for DUI. The passenger in the vehicle had a warrant for his arrest and was arrested as well. Both were taken into custody.
