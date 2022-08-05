Assistant City Manager Receives Top Award; New City Treasurer; More Dirt Removal; Job and Health Services; Housing Survey; History Tour; TV Crew Needed; City Jobs

~ Assistant City Manager Lauren Vasquez will receive the 2022 Assistant Excellence Award from the International City/County Management Association. Each year, ICMA recognizes one assistant city manager who serves with humility, with grace, and selfless service, and that's Lauren Vasquez. She has served Monrovia for 15 years, has assisted in redeveloping Old Town, in coordinating GoMonrovia, overseeing human resources activities, responding to COVID-19, the Bobcat Fire and the December 2021 storms that destroyed Monrovia Canyon Park.
~ On Tuesday, September 6 the City Council will swear in Monrovian Janet Wall as Monrovia's newest City Treasurer.
~ LA County has removed 65,000 cubic yards of sediment from Sawpit debris basin near Monrovia Canyon Park, but estimates there are another 40,000 cubic yards remaining, which it plans to remove by October 15.
~ Foothill Unity Center will provide case management services, including job development and health services, at the Monrovia Community Center. For information, email sondra@foothillunitycenter.org.
~ The city (soon) wants your thoughts on "inclusionary housing," meaning having new developments provide a certain amount of affordable housing. The survey will be live from August 8-29, in English and Spanish.
~ The Monrovia Historic Preservation Group will lead a two-hour tour tracing the town's history from its origins to today. Tour starts Saturday, Aug. 6, at 10 a.m. at the southeast corner of Myrtle and Palm, across from Library Park. $5 per person, RSVPs not necessary.
~ KgemTV is looking for hosts, producers, researchers, and crew for a show about Monrovia. For details email KgemTV@gmail.com.
~ The city wants to hire a entry-level police officer and a librarian, both full-time, both $66,182 to $88,690 per year. Other jobs, too, here: https://tny.im/OJDQS
- Brad Haugaard
