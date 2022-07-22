School District Lists Possible Uses for Proposed $75 Million Bond It's Thinking of Issuing

The district's staff report (here: https://tny.im/tWDes) includes a proposed ballot statement, which says the purpose of the bond is "to repair/upgrade classrooms, science labs, career-training facilities, and instructional technology to support student achievement and college/career readiness in math, science, technology, engineering, arts and skilled trades; fix deteriorating roofs, plumbing, electrical systems; and improve school safety/security systems..."
The report says work may be done at any school facility, owned or leased, including district administrative and support facilities, in whatever order the Board of Education decides. In some cases the district "may proceed with new replacement construction instead (including any necessary demolition), if the District determines that replacement and new construction is more practical than renovation, considering the building's age, condition, expected remaining life, comparative cost and other relevant factors."
Here is a more specific list of proposed projects:
- Replace outdated and inefficient irrigation, electrical, plumbing, heating, air conditioning, lighting and ventilation systems
- Repair or replace deteriorating roofs
- Upgrade older schools, buildings and restrooms to meet current health codes and building safety codes, and improve safety, accessibility and paths of travel for Americans with Disability Act compliance and disabled student access
- Update playgrounds, sports fields, athletic facilities, courts, pools and asphalt surfacing; install all-weather turf as needed on athletic fields
- Install fencing, gates, barriers and signage to improve controlled access to schools
- Renovate school points of entry to improve campus security
- Upgrade, replace or install communications systems, including intercom, emergency communications and/or master clock systems
- Upgrade fire alarms
- Install drought-tolerant landscape with efficient irrigation systems to save water and reduce utility costs
- Install door and window hardware, locks and/or safety treatments
- Install exterior security cameras
- Renovate, reconfigure, reconstruct or replace and furnish/equip aging classrooms, offices, buildings, labs and learning spaces with educational and functional, flexible spaces, learning studios and maker spaces to accommodate 21st century learning methods
- Construct, furnish and equip modern flexible classrooms and labs needed to support high quality instruction in science, technology, engineering, arts, and math
- Acquire, upgrade and repair technology and communication infrastructure, including, without limitation, cabling and wireless infrastructure, network hardware and software, servers, and other shared access equipment such as digital whiteboards, document cameras, projectors, and printers
- Acquire and upgrade software, computers, and other classroom instructional equipment
- Acquire and install energy efficiency systems to reduce energy/utility costs
