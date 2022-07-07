Monrovia Police: Vehicle Runs Down Freeway Embankment; Lots of DUIs; Many Arrested and Released With Citation; Stolen Catalytic Converters; Suicidal Man Turns in Guns; Etc.

Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
June 30 at 10:22 a.m., an employee at a business in the 600 block of W. Huntington reported a male subject left the location with a duffel bag containing several items without paying. Officers responded and located the suspect away from the location. He was positively identified. He was arrested and released with a citation.
Injury Traffic Collision
June 30 at 11:38 a.m., a caller in the 600 block of E. Olive reported that a vehicle in the area had just sideswiped two parked vehicles. The vehicle continued and struck a fence. The driver said the gas pedal got stuck and he couldn't stop the vehicle. Officers arrived and determined that he was not under the influence.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
June 30 at 3:09 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of W. Duarte regarding a traffic collision. Both vehicles were damaged and had to be towed away. Due to conflicting statements and no independent witnesses officers were unable to determine who was at fault.
Grand Theft
June 30 at 7:56 p.m., a caller in the 1100 block of Royal Oaks reported that her catalytic converter had been stolen sometime in the last two weeks. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence / Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
June 30 at 8:14 p.m., an officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation near the intersection of California and Central. The driver, who was on DUI probation, was found to have been drinking alcohol and driving. The driver also had a suspended license, drug paraphernalia in his possession, and the vehicle did not have an ignition interlock device. He was arrested and transported to the Monrovia Police Department jail to be held for a sobering period.
Missing Person Located / Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
July 1 at 1:12 a.m., while on patrol, an officer in the 100 block of E. Olive contacted a subject sleeping in front of a business. A records search revealed the subject was a voluntary missing adult out of Los Angeles. He was also found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. The subject was removed from the missing person system. He was arrested and released with a citation.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
July 1 at 1:55 a.m., a suspicious subject was contacted in the parking lot of a closed business in the 1900 block of S. Myrtle. An investigation revealed he was in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and released with a citation.
Mental Evaluation
July 1 at 2:29 a.m., officers contacted a female in the 900 block of W. Huntington who was reportedly suicidal. It was determined she needed to be evaluated by a mental health professional. She was transported to a local facility for treatment.
Grand Theft
July 1 at 6:50 a.m., a caller in the 700 block of Oakdale reported that the catalytic converters from two of her vehicles were stolen at some point overnight. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
July 1 at 7:34 a.m., a resident in the 700 block of E. Foothill called to report that the catalytic converter was stolen from her vehicle overnight. This investigation is continuing.
Robbery
July 1 at 10:03 a.m., a robbery was reported the area of Fifth and Colorado. The victim stated that her purse had been forcibly stolen from her. Officers responded and were able to locate items removed and discarded from the purse as well as the purse itself. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
July 1 at 3:39 p.m., a caller reported a collision on the 210 Freeway near the Mayflower overpass that involved a vehicle traveling off of the freeway and down the embankment. Officers and paramedics responded to provide medical attention until the California Highway Patrol were able to respond.
Traffic Collision / Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
July 1 at 3:58 p.m., a traffic collision was reported near the intersection of Myrtle and Duarte. When officers arrived and spoke with the driver they noticed symptoms of intoxication. An investigation confirmed that the subject had been driving under the influence. The driver was arrested and transported to the Monrovia Police Department jail to be held for a sobering period.
Theft
July 1 at 7:09 p.m., a victim's purse was stolen while at a restaurant in the 400 block of S. Myrtle. This investigation is continuing.
Theft
July 1 at 7:13 p.m., the victim's cell phone was stolen out of her backpack in the 800 block of S. Myrtle. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
July 1 at 8:19 p.m., a couple was involved in a physical altercation after an argument in the 700 block of W. Foothill. An investigation determined who the primary aggressor was. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Traffic Collision / Hit and Run / Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
July 1 at 9:41 p.m., a hit and run traffic collision was reported at the intersection of Huntington and Mountain. The suspect fled on foot. A witness chased the suspect on foot. Officers arrived and detained the suspect. He was later determined to have been driving under the influence of alcohol. The suspect was arrested and transported to the Monrovia Police Department jail to be held for a sobering period.
Burglary Attempt
July 1 at 11:01 p.m., a burglary alarm was reported at a business in the 1900 block of S. Myrtle. Officers arrived and the building was intact, however, an electrical cabinet for the business had been pried open. This investigation is continuing.
Traffic Collision / Driving Under the Influence
July 1 at 11:13 p.m., a vehicle hit a parked car and rolled over near the intersection of Foothill and Sunset. After an investigation, the driver was found to have been driving under the influence of alcohol. He was transported to a local hospital for his injuries. This case will be forwarded to the District Attorney’s Officer for filing consideration.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
July 2 at 12:15 a.m., a female was contacted in front of a business in the 400 block of S. Myrtle. It was determined she was too intoxicated to care for herself and was arrested. She was then transported to the Monrovia Police Department jail for a sobering period.
Traffic Collision / Hit and Run / Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
July 2 at 12:55 a.m., a vehicle collided into a tree and planter in front of a residence in the 300 block of E. Colorado. The driver fled on foot, but later returned to the scene. Officers were able to determine he had been driving under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and transported to the Monrovia Police Department jail for a sobering period.
Grand Theft Auto
July 2 at 12:33 p.m., a resident in the 700 block of Montana called to report that his vehicle had been stolen sometime the previous day. The stolen car was entered into the Stolen Vehicle System. This investigation is continuing.
Arson
July 2 at 10:47 p.m., a caller reported a dumpster fire behind a business in the 600 block of W. Huntington. The Fire Department arrived and extinguished the fire. Surveillance video was checked from a local business which confirmed a male subject lit an item and set the dumpster ablaze. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence / Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
July 3 at 12:03 a.m., an officer on patrol saw a driver near the intersection of Myrtle and Olive run two red lights. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver showed signs of drug impairment and a DUI investigation was conducted. Further investigation revealed the driver was in possession of someone else’s prescription medication. He was arrested and transported to the Monrovia Police Department jail for a sobering period.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
July 3 at 4:57 a.m., a male was contacted by officers in front of a business near the intersection of S. Myrtle and Walnut. It was determined he was too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the Monrovia Police Department jail for a sobering period.
Grand Theft
July 3 at 3:01 p.m., a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington reported that an unknown female subject had just stolen merchandise and fled the location. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
July 3 at 9:10 p.m., a family disturbance was reported in the 200 block of E. El Sur. The female subject was found to be heavily intoxicated. She was arrested for public intoxication and transported to the Monrovia Police Department jail for a sobering period.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
July 4 at 2:00 a.m., an officer patrolling the intersection of Myrtle and Central saw a vehicle commit numerous traffic violations. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was found to be intoxicated. He was arrested for DUI and transported to the Monrovia Police Department jail for a sobering period.
Trespass – Suspect Arrested
July 4 at 6:50 a.m., a business in the 100 block of W. Foothill called to report that a subject who was banned from the store had returned and was refusing to leave. When officers arrived the subject was still present and was subsequently arrested for trespassing. She was booked and later released on a citation.
Vandalism
July 4 at 2:15 p.m., a resident in the 600 block of E. Foothill called to report that her vehicle's windshield had been smashed. This investigation is continuing.
Bicycle Theft
July 4 at 5:48 p.m., a victim approached an officer working a special event detail to report a bicycle stolen from a business in the 100 block of W. Foothill. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
July 4 at 10:34 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 200 block of W. Lime regarding a domestic violence incident that had just occurred. They arrived and saw the suspect entering the location. He was contacted and detained. An investigation revealed that the couple’s argument turned into a physical altercation. The female sustained minor injuries. The male suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
July 5 at 9:58 a.m., a caller reported an intoxicated subject at a restaurant in the 100 block of W. Foothill. When officers arrived, they recognized the male subject from previous encounters. He was found to be heavily intoxicated and unable to care for his safety. He was arrested and transported to the Monrovia Police Department jail for a sobering period.
Grand Theft
July 5 at 10:41 a.m., a victim called to report his catalytic converter was stolen from his vehicle a couple days prior while it was parked in the 800 block of E. Palm. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting / Warrants – Suspect Arrested
July 5 at 12:54 p.m., the manager of a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain called to report two subjects inside selecting merchandise at random and concealing it in bigger items. Both subjects exited the store without paying for the merchandise. One of the subjects was unable to be located and the other subject was found near the front of the location. Officers detained him and recovered the stolen property. The subject was also found to have outstanding warrants for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Weapon Offense – Suspect Arrested
July 6 at 12:12 a.m., a resident in the 400 block of Montana called to report a vehicle was parked at the location that was not commonly seen there. The lights were on and it was occupied. Officers arrived and the driver began making furtive movements as officers approached the vehicle. The driver was unlicensed and there was an open container of alcohol in plain view. A search of the vehicle revealed a handgun with high capacity magazines. The weapon did not have a serial number. The driver was arrested and taken into custody.
Residential Burglary
July 6 at 8:34 a.m., a victim said he parked his road bike in his garage in the 400 block of S. Violet the night before. He left the garage partially open to keep the garage cooler. When he came out the next morning, the garage door was completely open and his bike was gone. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud
July 6 at 9:18 a.m., a business owner in the 400 block of E. Duarte reported his email had been hacked and someone sent an email to his human resources department requesting W-2s be sent to three employees. Turns out another request was made prior to this one and the three fraudulent employees were getting paid. This investigation is continuing.
Mental Evaluation
July 6 at 6:47 p.m., a male adult subject walked into the Police Station and requested help for mental health problems. He stated he has been having thoughts of killing himself and he brought a shotgun and handgun to the station to turn in. The weapons were taken by officers and booked into evidence. The subject was transported to a facility for treatment.
Injury Traffic Collision
July 6 at 6:56 p.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of E. Huntington regarding a possible assault with a deadly weapon. LASO was on scene detaining a suspect that had reportedly tried to run over a female with his vehicle. The investigation showed subject backed his vehicle out of a parking space and collided with another vehicle. The female driver exited her vehicle and began to yell at the man. As he exited his vehicle, he accidentally hit the gas pedal, causing his vehicle to bump the lady and her car. She complained of pain to her wrist.
Battery
July 6 at 11:14 p.m., a caller was heard screaming for help in the 100 block of W. Colorado. Officers arrived and saw a large group of people involved in an altercation. The parties were separated and it was determined there were numerous batteries committed involving multiple subjects. There were minor injuries however no party desired prosecution.
No comments:
Post a Comment