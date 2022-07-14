Council to Consider: Prohibiting Storing Personal Property in Parks; Reduce Minimum Size of Multi-Unit Dwellings; Buying Indian Motorcycle; Etc.

~ An amendment to the municipal code to prohibit storage of personal property on public property (specifically in parks) and to have the police impound such items for up to 90 days, and if not claimed treat it as abandoned. https://tny.im/kZJwY
~ Reducing the square footage requirements for various multi-unit dwellings to comply with state requirements.
Efficiency apartment: 500 square feet to 220.
Studio: unchanged at 500 square feet
1 bedroom: 800 to 600 square feet
2 bedroom: 1,000 to 800
3 bedroom: 1,200 to 1,000
More than 3 bedroom: 50 additional square feet for every bedroom over 3.
~ Buying a 2022 Indian Chieftain motorcycle for traffic enforcement for $26,063. https://tny.im/15ksM
~ Proclaiming July as "Plastic Free Month" and "Parks Make Life Better Month."
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment