Daenerys Could Brighten Your Day With Her Big Smile and Wagging Tail

Daenerys will brighten your day with her big smile and wagging tail! At nine years old, Daenerys has a calm and relaxed vibe, but is also quite active when she gets into play mode. Daenerys is extremely affectionate and loves a good back rub, and will even lean into you to get more affection. This smart girl walks great on a loose leash and knows sit, down, and paw. If you’re looking for a dog who can snuggle on the couch with you after a brisk morning walk, Daenerys could be your perfect companion!
Join us at Pasadena Humane on Saturday, July 16 from 10am-2pm for Free Adoption Day presented by Gabrielle Bruveris! Adoption fees will be waived for all available dogs, cats and critters at this walk-in event. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
