Gas-Checking Helicopter to Fly Over South Monrovia; City Jobs; Rebates on Water-Saving Devices

In his latest report (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Dylan Feik reports:
~ SoCalGas will be flying a Bell JetRanger helicopter back and forth in a lawnmower pattern from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. over parts of south Monrovia during the week of July 25. The company is checking for possible methane emissions, which can now be done with new technology from 500 feet up.
~ The city is hiring a full time Development Services Technician at $53,170 - $71,253 a year, and a full time Recreation Coordinator at $55,882 - $74,887 a year. https://tny.im/OJDQS
~ Get rebates on various indoor and outdoor water-saving appliances. Details: https://tny.im/GF2WD
- Brad Haugaard
