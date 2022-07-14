Monrovia Police: Man Invests $1.5 Million in Suspected Scam; Semi-Nude Man Tries to Run Into Traffic; Gunpoint Robbery; Man Robbed of Tennis Shoes; Woman Blows Siren in Phone at 911 Dispatcher; And ... More

Mental Evaluation
July 7 at 8:50 a.m., a caller reported a male subject with little clothing on the 100 block of W. Foothill. Officers contacted the male subject and the subject then attempted to run into oncoming traffic. He also made gestures he was going to take an officer's weapon. It was determined he was a danger to himself and others and needed to be evaluated by a mental health professional. He was transported to a local facility for treatment.
Vehicle Burglary
July 7 at 2:32 p.m., a vehicle burglary was reported in the 400 block of N. Primrose. An investigation revealed that a suspect had stolen gardening equipment from the victim's truck while parked. This investigation is continuing.
Mental Evaluation
July 7 at 7:58 p.m., a caller reported his ex-girlfriend had just texted him that she wanted to kill herself. Officers responded to the location and found a female. The female told officers she just took a large amount of pills before their arrival. Paramedics were called to the scene and the female was transported to a local hospital for treatment. It was determined that she also needed to be evaluated by a mental health professional.
Warrants – Suspect Arrested
July 8 at 1:44 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop for a moving violation near the intersection of Myrtle and Huntington. An investigation revealed the driver had several warrants for her arrest. The driver was arrested per the authority of the warrants and taken into custody.
Vandalism
July 8 at 9:06 a.m., a caller in the 100 block of W. Colorado reported that sometime overnight, an unknown suspect(s) slashed a tire to his vehicle, keyed the hood as well as the doors, and chipped one of his windows with an unknown object. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud
July 8 at 10:01 a.m., a victim from the 100 block of N. Heliotrope reported that money was fraudulently taken out of her EBT account. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud
July 8 at 12:55 p.m., the adult children of a male subject residing in Monrovia called because they believed their father had been scammed. Officers spoke with the male subject, who stated sometime before April, he was talking with a male subject. The subject suggested he should invest some money in a retirement company. The victim didn't think much of it, but then shortly after, he was contacted by a female on LinkedIn. They started talking and she also brought up the company and suggested he should invest in the company. Between April of 2022 and June of 2022, the victim has wired approximately 1.5 million dollars to the company. The victim believed he was investing in gold. When he attempted to withdraw funds, the company denied him and told him he needed to pay taxes. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
July 8 at 1:58 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 300 block of E. Palm regarding a suspicious vehicle that was occupied and had been parked there since the morning. Officers contacted the subjects. Investigation revealed that one of the subjects was in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested, cited and released.
Grand Theft Auto
July 8 at 2:17 p.m., a victim reported his vehicle stolen from a parking lot in the 700 block of W. Huntington. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud
July 8 at 3:17 p.m., a caller in the 700 block of W. Foothill reported she was scammed out of money by a suspect who called claiming to be Edison. This investigation is continuing.
Robbery
July 8 at 5:25 p.m., a victim from a business in the 500 block of E. Duarte came to MPD and reported he was robbed at gunpoint. The victim was walking out of a body shop, when two male subjects approached him at gunpoint and stole his bag. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud
July 8 at 7:26pm, a victim in the 700 block of W. Foothill reported she was scammed out of money by someone pretending to be her father's friend on Facebook. This investigation is continuing.
Robbery
July 8 at 8:14pm, a robbery was reported in the 300 block of S. Myrtle. The caller stated that a group of male juveniles with shaved heads and handguns in their waistbands robbed their friend of his tennis shoes. The victim was in the park but waited to call police until he got to the Vons parking lot. Officers arrived and found the shoeless victim who described the suspects as male Hispanics with shaved heads and wearing baggy pants and oversized t-shirts. Officers searched the park and surrounding areas but could not locate the suspects or other witnesses. This investigation is continuing.
Bicycle Theft
July 8 at 10:53pm, a caller in the 300 block of S. Myrtle reported he had locked his bicycle and when he returned his bike was gone. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Activity – Suspects Arrested
July 9 at 1:48 a.m., an officer saw an equipment violation and conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Mountain and Evergreen. The driver had an expired license and the officer obtained consent to search the vehicle. Narcotics were located. The driver and passenger were arrested and released on a citation.
Fireworks – Suspects Arrested
July 9 at 3:26 a.m., while on patrol, an officer in the 700 block of E. Lemon saw two subjects lighting fireworks in the park. The subjects were arrested and released on a citation.
Vandalism / Negligent Discharge of a Firearm
July 9 at 9:07 a.m., a victim in the 800 block of W. Colorado called to report that sometime during the early morning hours of 7/8/22, someone shot at his vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
July 9 at 3:31 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Central and Magnolia regarding the welfare check of a male subject laying on the ground. An investigation revealed he was in possession of a controlled substance. He was arrested, cited and released out in the field.
Domestic Violence / Battery / Vandalism
July 9 at 7:34pm, a victim in the 700 block of W. Duarte reported his ex-wife had just entered his house uninvited and wanted to see their young daughter. The ex-wife slapped the ex-husband and punched his new wife. She then proceeded to break items around the house. The suspect fled before officers arrived. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence / Assault with a Deadly Weapon / Child Abuse / Burglary
July 9 at 7:48 p.m., a caller in the 1800 block of Encino reported her ex-boyfriend had kicked-in her door and violently started to attack her and her children. The suspect fled in the victim's vehicle. The mother received extensive injuries to her face and body. The children were also injured. The mother and children were all transported to a local hospital. The subject was located and is being held pending bail or court.
Resisting Arrest
July 9, 2022, at 9:11pm, during the DUI Checkpoint at the intersection of Walker and Myrtle a driver was sent to a secondary area. The driver had a suspended license and expired registration. The driver would not listen to officer's commands or direction and was advised he was under arrest. The subject became aggressive and had to be restrained which resulted in a use of force and officers being injured. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
July 10 at 1:30 a.m., while on patrol, an officer conducted traffic stop on a subject on a bicycle in the 1600 block of S. Myrtle. The subject had a no bail warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
July 10 at 1:41am, an officer contacted a subject in the 1600 block of S. Myrtle who was later found to be in possession of narcotics. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
July 10 at 2:08 a.m., a caller near the intersection of Central and Shamrock reported a welfare check on a subject who was passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle. Officers arrived and located a male subject asleep in his vehicle in the middle of the roadway. Officers contacted the driver who smelled of alcohol. A DUI investigation ensued and the driver was arrested. He was transported to the Monrovia Police Department jail to be held for a sobering period.
Fraud
July 10 at 10:09 a.m., a victim in the 600 block of Parker called to report she had been scammed of money for a Carnival Cruise. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
July 10 at 11:17 a.m., a vehicle burglary was reported in the 200 block of S. Heliotrope. The victim stated that sometime during the night, his locked truck was broken into and tools were stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
July 10 at 1:43 p.m., a victim in the 200 block of W. Pomona reported that his vehicle was stolen from the 4th floor of a parking structure. This investigation is continuing.
Prowling
July 10 at 2:03 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 100 block of E. El Norte regarding a possible home invasion robbery. An investigation revealed that two male subjects knocked on the victim's front door and the front window. The two suspects then entered the side gate leading to the backyard, and one suspect turned the door knob of the residence. They saw the victim through the rear window and both suspects fled the property. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Battery / Robbery
July 10 at 2:16 p.m., a female victim in the 1400 block of S. Magnolia reported that while her ex-boyfriend was at the residence dropping off their child, he pushed her, stole her car keys and money from her vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collison
July 10 at 4:15 p.m., an injury traffic collision was reported in the area of Huntington and California. One of the parties complained of pain and was transported to a local hospital by ambulance. The responsible party was cited.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
July 11 at 1:18 a.m., an officer patrolling the intersection of Mayflower and Evergreen observed a vehicle code violation and conducted a traffic stop. The driver admitted to having drug paraphernalia in his vehicle. The driver was arrested and released with a citation in the field. The vehicle was stored for expired registration.
Theft / Vehicle Tampering – Suspect Arrested
July 11 at 3:53 a.m., an alarm company employee noticed a subject at their business in the 800 block of E. Central going into vehicles. Officers arrived and detained the suspect. He was in possession of property taken from a vehicle and had been inside numerous other vehicles. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Misuse of 911 – Suspect Arrested
July 11 at 4:40 a.m., a residence in the 100 block of E. Olive called 911 approximately 8 times throughout the night. She was advised to stop calling and did not stop. On the final call she yelled at the dispatcher and sounded a siren over the phone. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Vehicle Burglary
July 11 at 9:16 a.m., a vehicle burglary was reported in the 1600 block of S. Mountain. The victim stated that his truck was broken into and tools were stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting / Trespass – Suspect Arrested
July 11 at 1:02 p.m., a manager from a business in the 100 block of W. Foothill reported a subject had been advised numerous times not to come back to the location. The subject came back and took an item without paying. A description was given and he was located a short distance away with the property. A field show-up was done and he was positively identified. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
July 11 at 2:52 p.m., an employee from a business in the 1100 block of E. Huntington called stating there was an elderly male inside who was intoxicated, bothering other customers and refusing to leave. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. It was determined he was intoxicated and unable to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the Monrovia Police Department jail to be held for a sobering period.
Bicycle Theft – Suspect Arrested
July 11 at 4:31 p.m., a caller in the 900 block of W. Duarte reported his son's bike was just stolen from the location and an older bike was left in its place. Officers arrived and checked the area but were unable to locate it. The father called back stating he saw the bike being ridden by a subject. Officers responded and located the subject riding the bike. Officers attempted to stop the subject, but he left on foot and was detained by officers. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
July 11 at 8:12 p.m., officers responded to the 700 block of W. Huntington regarding a couple arguing in their vehicle. They contacted both parties and determined a battery had occurred. The male subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Theft
July 12 at 1:39 a.m., a theft was reported in the 1700 block of S. Mayflower. An investigation revealed a catalytic converter was stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
July 12 at 9:30 a.m., a victim in the 100 block of N. Mayflower reported the catalytic converter was stolen from their vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
July 12 at 12:40 p.m., a female caller in the 1700 block of Rosewood reported that her vehicle was stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
July 12 at 12:54 p.m., a victim in the 700 block of W. Huntington parked her vehicle in a driveway. The next morning the vehicle was missing. This investigation is continuing.
Package Theft
July 12 at 1:26 p.m., a resident in the 1300 block of S. Mayflower called to report a package was taken from her front porch. The incident was captured on surveillance footage. A male and female walk by and the male walks to the front porch. He picks up the package and they both off together. The victim has no idea who they are and didn't give them permission to take the package. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
July 12 at 4:28 p.m., an employee from a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain called to report they had a male in custody for trying to leave the store without paying for merchandise. The subject was arrested and released with a citation.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
July 12 at 5:14 p.m., an employee from a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain called to report a male in custody for shoplifting. The subject was arrested and released with a citation.
Burglary
July 12 at 9:10 p.m., a victim called to report that she had parked her vehicle to the rear of a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington. She returned hours later and noticed the rear window was shattered. Her purse, wallet, passport and cash were stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
July 12 at 9:25 p.m., employees at a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain reported they had detained a male suspect for theft. He was arrested and released with a citation.
Grand Theft
July 13 at 2:42 a.m., a caller in the 300 block of Heather Heights reported her vehicle’s catalytic converter was stolen from her vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Warrants / Weapon Offense – Suspects Arrested
July 13 at 3:39 a.m., officers patrolling the 300 block of N. Myrtle saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation. A traffic stop of the vehicle was conducted. One occupant had numerous felony warrants and the other was a convicted felon with ammunition. Both suspects were arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft
July 13 at 12:14 p.m., a victim in the 100 block of Highland Place reported the catalytic converter from her vehicle had been stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Accident
July 13 at 4:12 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Duarte and Encino for an injury traffic accident involving a truck and a motorcycle.
Mental Evaluation
July 13 at 6:35 p.m., multiple callers advised there was a subject near the 400 block of W. Maple that was threatening to jump off a bridge. Officers responded and made contact with the subject. It was determined he needed to be evaluated by a mental health professional. He was transported to a local facility for treatment.
Grant Theft Auto
July 13 at 9:40 a.m., a victim in the 400 block of Montana parked his vehicle, when he returned he realized his vehicle had been stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Activity – Suspects Arrested
July 13 at 9:40 a.m., officers patrolling the 1500 block of S. Myrtle saw a vehicle driving on the road with expired registration. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver admitted to having methamphetamine. The passenger was removed from the vehicle and was found to be in possession methamphetamine. Both suspects were arrested and taken into custody
Resisting Arrest
July 9, 2022, at 9:11pm, during the DUI Checkpoint at the intersection of Walker and Myrtle a driver was sent to a secondary area. The driver had a suspended license and expired registration. The driver would not listen to officer's commands or direction and was advised he was under arrest. The subject became aggressive and had to be restrained which resulted in a use of force and officers being injured. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
July 10 at 1:30 a.m., while on patrol, an officer conducted traffic stop on a subject on a bicycle in the 1600 block of S. Myrtle. The subject had a no bail warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
July 10 at 1:41am, an officer contacted a subject in the 1600 block of S. Myrtle who was later found to be in possession of narcotics. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
July 10 at 2:08 a.m., a caller near the intersection of Central and Shamrock reported a welfare check on a subject who was passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle. Officers arrived and located a male subject asleep in his vehicle in the middle of the roadway. Officers contacted the driver who smelled of alcohol. A DUI investigation ensued and the driver was arrested. He was transported to the Monrovia Police Department jail to be held for a sobering period.
Fraud
July 10 at 10:09 a.m., a victim in the 600 block of Parker called to report she had been scammed of money for a Carnival Cruise. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
July 10 at 11:17 a.m., a vehicle burglary was reported in the 200 block of S. Heliotrope. The victim stated that sometime during the night, his locked truck was broken into and tools were stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
July 10 at 1:43 p.m., a victim in the 200 block of W. Pomona reported that his vehicle was stolen from the 4th floor of a parking structure. This investigation is continuing.
Prowling
July 10 at 2:03 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 100 block of E. El Norte regarding a possible home invasion robbery. An investigation revealed that two male subjects knocked on the victim's front door and the front window. The two suspects then entered the side gate leading to the backyard, and one suspect turned the door knob of the residence. They saw the victim through the rear window and both suspects fled the property. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Battery / Robbery
July 10 at 2:16 p.m., a female victim in the 1400 block of S. Magnolia reported that while her ex-boyfriend was at the residence dropping off their child, he pushed her, stole her car keys and money from her vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collison
July 10 at 4:15 p.m., an injury traffic collision was reported in the area of Huntington and California. One of the parties complained of pain and was transported to a local hospital by ambulance. The responsible party was cited.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
July 11 at 1:18 a.m., an officer patrolling the intersection of Mayflower and Evergreen observed a vehicle code violation and conducted a traffic stop. The driver admitted to having drug paraphernalia in his vehicle. The driver was arrested and released with a citation in the field. The vehicle was stored for expired registration.
Theft / Vehicle Tampering – Suspect Arrested
July 11 at 3:53 a.m., an alarm company employee noticed a subject at their business in the 800 block of E. Central going into vehicles. Officers arrived and detained the suspect. He was in possession of property taken from a vehicle and had been inside numerous other vehicles. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Misuse of 911 – Suspect Arrested
July 11 at 4:40 a.m., a residence in the 100 block of E. Olive called 911 approximately 8 times throughout the night. She was advised to stop calling and did not stop. On the final call she yelled at the dispatcher and sounded a siren over the phone. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Vehicle Burglary
July 11 at 9:16 a.m., a vehicle burglary was reported in the 1600 block of S. Mountain. The victim stated that his truck was broken into and tools were stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting / Trespass – Suspect Arrested
July 11 at 1:02 p.m., a manager from a business in the 100 block of W. Foothill reported a subject had been advised numerous times not to come back to the location. The subject came back and took an item without paying. A description was given and he was located a short distance away with the property. A field show-up was done and he was positively identified. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
July 11 at 2:52 p.m., an employee from a business in the 1100 block of E. Huntington called stating there was an elderly male inside who was intoxicated, bothering other customers and refusing to leave. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. It was determined he was intoxicated and unable to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the Monrovia Police Department jail to be held for a sobering period.
Bicycle Theft – Suspect Arrested
July 11 at 4:31 p.m., a caller in the 900 block of W. Duarte reported his son's bike was just stolen from the location and an older bike was left in its place. Officers arrived and checked the area but were unable to locate it. The father called back stating he saw the bike being ridden by a subject. Officers responded and located the subject riding the bike. Officers attempted to stop the subject, but he left on foot and was detained by officers. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
July 11 at 8:12 p.m., officers responded to the 700 block of W. Huntington regarding a couple arguing in their vehicle. They contacted both parties and determined a battery had occurred. The male subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Theft
July 12 at 1:39 a.m., a theft was reported in the 1700 block of S. Mayflower. An investigation revealed a catalytic converter was stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
July 12 at 9:30 a.m., a victim in the 100 block of N. Mayflower reported the catalytic converter was stolen from their vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
July 12 at 12:40 p.m., a female caller in the 1700 block of Rosewood reported that her vehicle was stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
July 12 at 12:54 p.m., a victim in the 700 block of W. Huntington parked her vehicle in a driveway. The next morning the vehicle was missing. This investigation is continuing.
Package Theft
July 12 at 1:26 p.m., a resident in the 1300 block of S. Mayflower called to report a package was taken from her front porch. The incident was captured on surveillance footage. A male and female walk by and the male walks to the front porch. He picks up the package and they both off together. The victim has no idea who they are and didn't give them permission to take the package. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
July 12 at 4:28 p.m., an employee from a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain called to report they had a male in custody for trying to leave the store without paying for merchandise. The subject was arrested and released with a citation.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
July 12 at 5:14 p.m., an employee from a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain called to report a male in custody for shoplifting. The subject was arrested and released with a citation.
Burglary
July 12 at 9:10 p.m., a victim called to report that she had parked her vehicle to the rear of a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington. She returned hours later and noticed the rear window was shattered. Her purse, wallet, passport and cash were stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
July 12 at 9:25 p.m., employees at a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain reported they had detained a male suspect for theft. He was arrested and released with a citation.
Grand Theft
July 13 at 2:42 a.m., a caller in the 300 block of Heather Heights reported her vehicle’s catalytic converter was stolen from her vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Warrants / Weapon Offense – Suspects Arrested
July 13 at 3:39 a.m., officers patrolling the 300 block of N. Myrtle saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation. A traffic stop of the vehicle was conducted. One occupant had numerous felony warrants and the other was a convicted felon with ammunition. Both suspects were arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft
July 13 at 12:14 p.m., a victim in the 100 block of Highland Place reported the catalytic converter from her vehicle had been stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Accident
July 13 at 4:12 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Duarte and Encino for an injury traffic accident involving a truck and a motorcycle.
Mental Evaluation
July 13 at 6:35 p.m., multiple callers advised there was a subject near the 400 block of W. Maple that was threatening to jump off a bridge. Officers responded and made contact with the subject. It was determined he needed to be evaluated by a mental health professional. He was transported to a local facility for treatment.
Grant Theft Auto
July 13 at 9:40 a.m., a victim in the 400 block of Montana parked his vehicle, when he returned he realized his vehicle had been stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Activity – Suspects Arrested
July 13 at 9:40 a.m., officers patrolling the 1500 block of S. Myrtle saw a vehicle driving on the road with expired registration. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver admitted to having methamphetamine. The passenger was removed from the vehicle and was found to be in possession methamphetamine. Both suspects were arrested and taken into custody
No comments:
Post a Comment