Monrovia Police: Fraud; Drugs; DUIs; Man Robbed of Cellphone; Woman Fights Fingerprinting; Hiker Rescued; Arrested For Stealing Rental Equipment; Bear Cools in Pool; and Plenty More

Fraud
July 21 at 5:55 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of Pomona reported that he was the victim of fraud. He reported that he did online accounting work for an individual subject. The subject sent him two checks and asked him to keep his payment from the checks and forward the remaining balance to a third party. The victim sent the third party money via Zelle. When he attempted to cash the checks he received from the suspect, both were no good. This investigation is continuing.
Residential Burglary
July 21 at 10:36 p.m., a caller in the 300 block of N. Alta Vista advised that he had checked his video surveillance and saw two individuals climb over the fence of his neighbor’s house across the street. Officers responded and located a broken sliding glass door to the rear of the location. The house was ransacked. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
July 22 at 1:11 a.m., an officer patrolling the area of Duarte and Alamitas observed a pedestrian walking in the roadway. The subject was stopped and later found to be in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and later released with a citation.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
July 22 at 1:35 a.m., an officer patrolling the area of California and Shrode observed a bicyclist commit a traffic violation. The subject was stopped and later found to be in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and later released with a citation.
Drug Activity / Warrants – Suspect Arrested
July 22 at 2:57 a.m., an officer patrolling the area of Primrose and Pomona observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation. The vehicle was stopped and an investigation revealed that the passenger in the vehicle had two warrants for her arrest. The passenger was also found to be in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Robbery
July 22 at 1:20 p.m., an employee from a business in the 100 block of W. Lemon called to report that he had been robbed while standing outside the business. Several unknown male suspects stopped their vehicle alongside the victim and demanded he hand over his phone. When he refused, the passenger jumped out of the vehicle and wrestled it out of his hands causing the victim to fall and hit his head on the ground. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
July 22 at 5:34 p.m., a caller reported a traffic collision occurred at the intersection of Central and Myrtle. Officers responded and checked on the well-being of the occupants. Both drivers sustained minor injuries.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
July 22 at 8:07 p.m., an officer patrolling the intersection of Foothill and Primrose saw a vehicle with expired registration and conducted a traffic stop. The driver stated he had a BB handgun is his vehicle. The driver was removed from the vehicle and gave officers consent to search. The officer found drug paraphernalia. The driver was arrested and later released with a citation.
Missing Person – Located
July 22 at 10:39 p.m., an officer patrolling the intersection of Royal Oaks and Mountain conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle violation. The driver was contacted and found to have a suspended license. The passenger was found to be a reported missing juvenile from Los Angeles. The vehicle was impounded and the driver was cited for the license violation. The juvenile was taken into protective custody and transported back to the Monrovia PD Station before being released to the Department of Children and Family Services.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
July 23 at 12:46 a.m., a caller in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported a suspicious vehicle parked with its doors open for over an hour. Officers arrived and found a male adult passed out behind the wheel. A DUI investigation revealed the driver was intoxicated. He was arrested and transported to the Monrovia Police Department jail to be held for a sobering period.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
July 23 at 2:05 a.m., an officer patrolling the intersection of Spanner and Myrtle observed a vehicle commit several traffic violations. The vehicle was stopped and the driver displayed objective symptoms of intoxication. A DUI investigation ensued and the driver was found to have been driving under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and transported to the Monrovia Police Department jail to be held for a sobering period.
Battery on a Peace Officer
July 23 at 5:15 p.m. the jailer attempted to fingerprint an inmate, but she resisted. Officers attempted to bring her out of the cell, but she became immediately combative and struggled with them. During the struggle, she managed to kick and scratch officers. She was restrained and extracted from the cell for fingerprinting. While being fingerprinted she kicked the on duty Jailer. This case will be forwarded to the District Attorney’s Officer for filing consideration.
Medical Assist
July 23 at 5:51 p.m., several callers advised that there was an unconscious male subject on the ground at the metro platform. Officers arrived and located the male who was unresponsive. Drug paraphernalia was found near the subject and the officer administered Narcan. The subject gained consciousness and was transported to a local hospital by paramedics.
Hiker Rescued
July 23 at 6:44 p.m., a caller reported he had been hiking for twelve hours near the Clamshell trail. He advised he was out of water and not feeling well. Officers, paramedics, and the Pasadena PD airship responded. The airship located the hiker. Los Angeles County Fire Air11 was requested to respond. Air11 rescued the hiker. Paramedics then transported him to a local hospital for treatment.
Grand Theft Auto
July 23 at 8:13 p.m., a caller reported his vehicle had been stolen from the intersection of Peck and Longden some time over the last three days. The vehicle was placed into the stolen vehicle database. This investigations is continuing.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
July 23 at 10:05 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop for an equipment violation near the intersection of Canyon and Lemon. The driver was contacted and found to be driving on a suspended license. Drug paraphernalia was seen in plain sight and the driver was taken out of the vehicle. The passenger admitted to being in possession of a controlled substance. The passenger was arrested and the driver was cited for the license violation.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
July 24 at 3:22 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was driving with no headlamps near the intersection of Duarte and Myrtle. The female adult driver was contacted and displayed signs and symptoms of being under the influence of alcohol. A DUI investigation was then conducted. The driver was ultimately arrested for DUI and transported to the Monrovia Police Department jail to be held for a sobering period.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
July 24 at 2:25 p.m., a resident in the 400 block of Genoa called to report that her ex-boyfriend grabbed her neck during an argument. Officers arrived and checked on the well being of all involved. It was determined that the adult male was in violation of misdemeanor domestic violence. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Traffic Collision / Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
July 24 at 7:43 p.m., a caller reported a vehicle traveling in the 200 block of E. Chestnut hit a parked car. Officers arrived and upon contacting the driver observed signs of him being under the influence. He was arrested for DUI and transported to the Monrovia Police Department jail to be held for a sobering period.
Battery
July 24 at 7:49 p.m., a caller in the 600 block of W. Foothill reported that his roommate had just struck him. Officers arrived and detained the roommate in the backyard as he was attempting to leave the location. The victim did not desire prosecution and had no injuries. The roommate agreed to leave the area.
Vandalism
July 24 at 8:14 p.m., a resident in the 500 block of W. Huntington discovered that someone had slashed one of her tires while she was shopping. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant / False Identification – Suspect Arrested
July 24 at 8:17 p.m., employees reported two suspicious males in their business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain. Officers arrived and contacted them. One lied about his name and had drug paraphernalia in his possession. It was later learned that he also had a warrant for his arrest. That suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Vehicle Burglary / Identify Theft
July 24 at 10:25 p.m., a caller in the 1200 block of S. Fifth reported that someone broke into his vehicle while he was at work by prying open his car door. The victim's credit card was stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft / Grand Theft Auto – Suspects Arrested
July 25 at 12:49 a.m., employees at a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain reported multiple suspects attempting to steal rental equipment. Officers arrived as two of the suspects were fleeing, towing a track loader. The vehicle yielded and both suspects were identified by witnesses and arrested. Two other suspects fled in another vehicle and got away. The suspects were arrested and taken into custody.
Missing Person
July 25 at 6:53 a.m., a caller in the 400 block of E. Cherry reported that her adult son was missing. The caller said her son left home for work on Saturday morning and had not returned. He was entered into the national missing person’s system.
Commercial Burglary
July 25 at 7:15 a.m., a delivery person phoned to say there were broken windows to the rear of a business in the 100 block of S. Myrtle. Officers arrived and gained access into the business. The business was ransacked. This investigation is continuing.
Commercial Burglary
July 25 at 7:38 a.m., officers responded to a business in the 100 block of S. Myrtle regarding a possible burglary. The window to the rear of the location was broken as well. Officers walked through and could see the business had been ransacked and nobody was inside the location. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
July 25 at 10:44 a.m., an employee from a business in the 1600 block of S. Magnolia called to report that someone had stolen tools from the location. Officers arrived and learned suspect(s) stole approximately ten thousand dollars’ worth of tools. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud
July 25 at 2:13 p.m., a victim in the 700 block of S. Fifth reported she had two thousand dollars deposited into her EBT account. When she recently checked her account she saw the money was now gone. Further investigation showed several unauthorized transactions in other cities. This investigation is continuing.
Theft
July 25 at 3:45 p.m., a caller reported two male subjects walked into a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington and left with five hundred dollars’ worth of merchandise without paying. This investigation is continuing.
Theft / Fraud
July 25 at 5:43 p.m., a caller at a business in the 100 block of W. Foothill advised that two female suspects distracted her and took her wallet. Before all the cards could be canceled the suspects accessed and removed money from her account. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
July 25 at 6:28 p.m., officers responded to an injury traffic collision involving three vehicles in the area of Foothill and Sunset. Officers arrived and discovered it was a solo traffic collision into the rear of three parked vehicles. The driver complained of pain and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Arson / Making a False Police Report – Suspect Arrested
July 26 at 5:12 a.m., a resident in the 1300 block of Sherman called to report someone set a tree in his front yard on fire. He said he extinguished the flames before riding his bicycle to a local business and calling the police. The resident gave officers a description, but there was no one matching that suspect in the area. Officers were able to view a surveillance camera on the street and discovered that the resident who had called in the report had actually been the one who lit the tree on fire. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
July 26 at 10:34 a.m., a subject came into the lobby after receiving a letter from the courts stating he had a warrant for his arrest. The warrant was confirmed, he was arrested and issued a citation to appear in court.
Theft
July 26 at 11:17 a.m., an employee from a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain reported that a subject had stolen merchandise from the location and fled. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud
July 26 at 11:44 a.m., a victim in the 100 block of W. Colorado checked her EBT account status and noticed money missing. She still has her card and didn't give anyone permission to use it. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud
July 26 at 2:13 p.m., a business in the 2100 block of S. Myrtle advised that they had given an overseas company money for a product in April of 2021. They realized they hadn't received the product yet and became suspicious. The overseas company stated they never received any money. An investigation revealed the email sent with the routing numbers for the money went to a different company. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplift
July 27 at 1:19 p.m., an employee of a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington reported a theft. The day prior a male subject walked into the business and took merchandise without paying. This investigation is continuing.
Bear
July 27 at 3:47 p.m., a resident in the 300 block of Meadow Lane reported a bear in her pool. When officers arrived, the bear had cooled down and left the location.
Domestic Violence
July 27 at 4:11 p.m., a domestic violence was reported in the 700 block of W. Foothill. The victim reported her ex-boyfriend put his hands on her face and pushed her, causing her to fall onto the bed. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest
July 27 at 8:01 p.m., a petty theft was reported in the 700 block of E. Huntington. A computer check of the suspect revealed a warrant. The suspect was also in possession of drug paraphernalia. The suspect was arrested and released with a citation.
