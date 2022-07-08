News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Blinking Mid-Block Pedestrian Lights to be Installed in Old Town; Trash Rates Going Up; City Hiring; Rebates on Clothes Washers

In his latest report (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Dylan Feik reports: 

~ Monrovia will install rapid flashing beacons at three mid-block crosswalks in Old Town Monrovia to warn drivers when a pedestrian is entering a crosswalk. Construction will begin next week.

~ The Monrovia City Council has approved an 8.87% increase for trash services effective July 1, 2022. The contract with Athens lets the company request an annual rate adjustment based on the Consumer Price Index for Los Angeles plus 1 percent. Feik writes: "Although the rate increase seems high, the City of Monrovia, in comparison to neighboring cities, fairs [better than] average for solid waste rates."

~ The city is hiring for two positions,  police officer ($80,754-$108,218 per year) and part-time park naturalist ($19.93 - $26.71 per hour). https://tny.im/OJDQS

~ Get a rebate of up to $135 on a high efficiency clothes washer. Monrovia, the Upper San Gabriel Water District and Metropolitan Water District are offering the rebates because almost 15 percent of in-home water usage is for laundry. Details: https://tny.im/9tDux

