A Moment in Monrovia History: Burt's Meat Market and Boston Shoe Store

Burt's Meat Market and Boston Shoe Store, 611-613 Block S Myrtle. W.A. Walker on right with his shoe store. "W.A. Walker, proprietor of the Boston Shoe Store, came to California to escape the Kansas cyclones. He purchased his present business about five years ago, and has given it his personal attention ever since. One year ago Mr. Walker was elected city clerk, an office which he fills with marked ability. The other occupant of the block is G.W. Burt, who opened a meat market some five or six months ago. Mr. Burt was formerly in business in Azusa." Monrovia Messenger Souvenir Edition 1897.. From the Myron Hotchkiss collection. See full details here.
