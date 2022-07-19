School District Considering Asking Voters to Approve a $75 Million Bond

The Monrovia School Board is apparently interested in asking Monrovia voters to approve a 30-year bond for $75 million that would cost property owners $30 per $100,000 of accessed value. The full repayment cost for the bond would be $141 million.
The board will hold a special but open meeting tomorrow, Wednesday, at 5:30 p.m. in the superintendent's office, to receive a general report on issuing bonds with suggestions for "Next Steps Towards a Potential November 2022 General Obligation Bond Measure."
The report does not indicate what the district wants to use the money for.
Details: https://tny.im/7z5de
- Brad Haugaard
