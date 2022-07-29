Get City Rebate for Replacing Grass; Draft Tree Plan for South Monrovia; Grants for Home Repairs, Etc.

~ Monrovia is offering a $3 rebate per square foot of grass you replace with low water landscaping. Projects need to go through the application process to receive a rebate and you must apply prior to starting your project. https://tny.im/LxHiB
~ A draft tree planting plan for Monrovia south of the 210, where there are far fewer trees, is available here: https://tny.im/CAduO. The plan calls for: native trees first, then trees that thrive in this climate, those that increase shade, large trees where possible without creating maintenance or hazardous conditions. Avoid fruit, palm or other non-native trees.
~ A limited number of grants are available for home repairs. To be eligible you must live in Monrovia, meet income requirements, provide income documentation for all household residents with an income. Details: https://tny.im/MIWJ2
~ The Upper San Gabriel Valley Municipal Water District has relocated its offices to 248 E. Foothill Blvd. Three camphor trees there will be removed because the trees' roots have caused damage to the drainage channel. They will be replaced with trees that are as mature as available in the fall when temperatures are cooler.
- Brad Haugaard
