A Moment in Monrovia History: Espinosa Club Baseball Team

Espinosa Club Baseball Team, Monrovia. Representatives of several Monrovia Latino families shown here. (Standing, L-R): Jesse Bracamonte, Mike Miranda, Ralph Guardado, Jim Espinosa (team founder), Eugenio Muñoz, Ralph Hernandez, Alex Davalos. (Front row, L-R): Martin Cabrera, Joe Ramos, Joe Acuña, Jimmy Espinosa Jr. (team founder’s son), Gavino Luera, Claro Olivas, Ralph Muñoz. Also shown: The Johnny Luna Band. This is the only known photo showing both Jesse Bracamonte and Claro Olivas - grandfathers of Henry Olivas, Jr.. From the Monrovia Latino Heritage Society collection. See full details here.

For more historic photos and papers, see the Monrovia Historical Society’s complete Legacy Project collection here. Learn more about the Monrovia Historical Society here.

