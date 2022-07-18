A Moment in Monrovia History: Espinosa Club Baseball Team

Espinosa Club Baseball Team, Monrovia. Representatives of several Monrovia Latino families shown here. (Standing, L-R): Jesse Bracamonte, Mike Miranda, Ralph Guardado, Jim Espinosa (team founder), Eugenio Muñoz, Ralph Hernandez, Alex Davalos. (Front row, L-R): Martin Cabrera, Joe Ramos, Joe Acuña, Jimmy Espinosa Jr. (team founder’s son), Gavino Luera, Claro Olivas, Ralph Muñoz. Also shown: The Johnny Luna Band. This is the only known photo showing both Jesse Bracamonte and Claro Olivas - grandfathers of Henry Olivas, Jr.. From the Monrovia Latino Heritage Society collection. See full details here.
