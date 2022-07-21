Monrovia Police: Lots of Drugs and Alcohol, Thefts; Shoplifting; Catalytic Converters Stolen; and an Unlicensed Driver Hit Three Cars; Etc.

Burglary
July 14 at 1:21 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 200 block of W. Foothill regarding an alarm. They arrived and saw the drive thru window was shattered. The investigation revealed a burglary occurred. This investigation is continuing.
Mental Evaluation / Resisting an Officer – Suspect Arrested
July 14 at 11:55 a.m., an employee from a business in the 700 block of Huntington reported a subject throwing items, threatening people, and hit a vehicle with a metal rod. When the officer contacted the subject, he was argumentative. The subject began walking towards that officer in an aggressive manner. The subject was resistive and trying to pull away. The subject had to be taken to the ground. No one was injured and the subject was taken to a local hospital for a mental evaluation.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
July 14 at 1:24 p.m., a shoplifting was reported in the 500 block of W. Huntington. An investigation revealed the suspect walked out of the store with food and other items, without paying. The subject was contacted by loss prevention outside and the suspect became argumentative. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft Auto
July 14 at 2:23 p.m., the victim called to report his vehicle was stolen while he was shopping in the 1600 block of S. Mountain. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
July 14 at 8:06 pm, a vehicle burglary was reported in the 700 block of E. Huntington. The caller reported someone had broken into his vehicle during the day. The officer arrived and discovered the vehicle's window had been smashed by the suspect. The victim's wallet was taken. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
July 14 at 11:59 pm, a caller reported the front door to his vacant property in the 200 block of W. Lime had been kicked down. The officer arrived and determined the door was purposely kicked causing moderate damage. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest
July 15 at 2:15 a.m., an officer saw a suspicious vehicle with two occupants in the area of Peck and Longden. The occupants were contacted and one was found to have two warrants for her arrest. She was arrested and released with a citation.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
July 15 at 3:25 a.m., an officer saw a vehicle driving on the roadway at 5 mph in the area of Peck and Duarte. The officer pulled up alongside the vehicle and saw the driver had a fixed stare and slow reactions to the light signals. The officer pulled the vehicle over and contacted the driver. The officer conducted a DUI investigation and determined the driver was intoxicated. The driver was arrested and transported to the Monrovia Police Department jail to be held for a sobering period.
Grand Theft
July 15 at 5:02 a.m., a caller reported his catalytic convertor was stolen from his vehicle in the 300 block of Stedman. This investigation is continuing.
Commercial Burglary
July 15 at 7:46 a.m., a commercial burglary was reported at a construction site in the 1600 block of S. Magnolia. An investigation revealed office equipment and plumbing parts were taken. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
July 15 at 8:34 a.m., a theft of a catalytic converter was reported in the 100 block of W. Walnut. The theft occurred sometime during the night. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest / Felon with Ammunition – Suspect Arrested
July 15 at 7:48 p.m., an officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the area of Myrtle and Duarte. A computer check of the driver revealed an outstanding warrant. The two passengers were on probation and parole. A search of the vehicle revealed a magazine with bullets. One passenger was arrested for felon in possession of ammunition and the other was arrested for drug paraphernalia. They were taken into custody.
Petty Theft / Resisting Arrest
July 15 at 9:23 p.m., while patrolling in the 1300 block of S. Mayflower, an officer saw a subject riding a bicycle carrying store items. When officers tried to stop him, he dropped the property and fled on foot. Officers were unable to locate the subject. The recovered items were stolen a business in the location. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
July 16 at 2:51 a.m., a resident called to report a male subject laying in the alley to the rear of the 200 block of E. Olive. Officers arrived and found an intoxicated subject. He was arrested for public intoxication and transported to Monrovia Police Department Jail to be held for a sobering period.
Burglary
July 16 at 7:00 a.m., an employee arrived at work in the 1600 block of S. Mountain and noticed the glass in the front door was shattered. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
July 16 at 9:20 a.m., an injury traffic collision was reported in the 700 block of Foothill. A vehicle turned in front of a group of bicyclist and a collision occurred with a rider. A rider was transported to hospital with a minor head injury.
Vandalism / Court Order – Suspect Arrested
July 16 at 10:46 a.m., a reporting party in the 1100 block of Huntington reported a male subject vandalizing their property. He advised that there was a court order prohibiting the subject from being at the property. Officers responded and located the suspect nearby. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
July 16 at 2:14 p.m., an officer patrolling the 100 block of E. Chestnut saw a vehicle make an abrupt turn and expired registration. A traffic stop was conducted. It was determined that the driver was driving under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and transported to the Monrovia Police Department jail to be held for a sobering period.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
July 16 at 4:28 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation in the 200 block of E. Olive. The driver was identified and a computer check revealed he had multiple warrants for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence / Injury Traffic Collision Hit & Run – Suspect Arrested
July 16 at 7:19 p.m., a hit and run traffic collision was reported in the 300 block of W. Foothill. A vehicle failed to stop at a red signal and collided into another vehicle. The witnesses advised the driver fled on foot and were able to provide a description. Officers arrived and set up a containment. One party from the traffic collision was transported to a nearby hospital for non-life threatening injuries. An investigation revealed the suspect’s identity. The subject was located and he displayed signs and symptoms of intoxication. The subject was arrested and transported to the Monrovia Police Department jail.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
July 16 at 8:13 p.m., a caller reported an intoxicated subject getting into the driver seat of a parked vehicle in the area of Myrtle and Lime. Officers responded and observed the driver commit multiple vehicle code violations and was subsequently stopped. A DUI investigation revealed the driver was too intoxicated to operate a motor vehicle. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
July 16 at 11:07 p.m., a domestic violence was reported in the 200 block of S. Violet. The husband violently pushed his wife into a crib causing visible injuries. The husband was contacted at the residence. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
July 17 at 3:27 a.m., an officer was patrolling the area of Alta Vista and Short when he observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation. As the officer was speaking with the driver the officer noticed signs of the driver being intoxicated. A DUI investigation revealed that the driver was driving under the influence. He was arrested and transported to the Monrovia Police Department jail to be held for a sobering period.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
July 17 at 8:31 a.m., a traffic collision was reported in the 1400 block of Alamitas. The caller reported a vehicle had struck three parked vehicles. The driver was issued a citation for being unlicensed.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
July 17 at 11:19 a.m., officers responded to a business in the 400 block of W. Foothill regarding a subject inside bothering employees and customers. The employee requested the subject be told not to come back to the location. While officers were talking with him, they determined he was under the influence of a narcotic and was a danger to himself. He was arrested and transported to the Monrovia Police Department jail to be held for a sobering period.
Commercial Burglary
July 17 at 2:27 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2600 block of S. Myrtle regarding a commercial burglary. The victim arrived and saw the office window was shattered and desk drawers had been ransacked. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Activity
July 18 at 12:22 a.m., an officer patrolling in the 100 block of W. Pomona saw a vehicle parked in a parking lot with two subjects near it. He contacted the subjects and they told him they had meth and a meth pipe in their vehicle. Evidence was seized and the case will be presented to the DAs office for filing.
Vandalism
July 18 at 4:34 p.m., a victim called to say the window to his vehicle was shattered in the 200 block of W. Foothill. Several items were taken from the vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Trespassing
July 18 at 4:48 p.m., the manager of a store in the 100 block of Foothill reported a subject was inside who had been asked numerous times to leave. The subject was gone prior to officers’ arrival. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
July 19 at 1:57 a.m., while patrolling the 700 block of E. Huntington, an officer saw a vehicle parked in a parking lot. A computer check of the registered owner revealed an attempt robbery warrant. The suspect was arrested on taken into custody.
Alcohol Offense
July 19 at 8:24 a.m., the R/P phoned to say a subject was in front of a store in the 300 block of W. Huntington, drinking a beer and asking customers for money. Officers arrived and he had an open container of beer. The subject was issued a citation for having an open container and moved along.
Trespass / Theft – Suspect Arrested
July 19 at 11:38 a.m., a subject walked into a business in the 100 block of W. Foothill and selected a drink from the shelf. He opened it and drank it in the store. He was arrested and released with a citation.
Shoplifting / Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
July 19 at 4:50 p.m., a shoplifting was reported in a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington. The caller reported a male subject exit the business with handbags without paying for them. Officers arrived and detained the subject. The handbags were recovered and the subject was positively identified. A search of his property revealed drugs and drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Non-Injury Traffic Accident
July 19 at 5:03 p.m., a non-injury traffic collision was reported in the 400 block of W. Foothill. Officers arrived and spoke to both drivers.
Weapon Offense – Suspect Arrested
July 19 at 3:11 a.m., while on patrol in the area of Duarte and Peck, an officer saw a group of five subjects. The subjects saw the officer and ran. Assisting officers responded and located the subjects to the rear. The subjects were all juveniles. One juvenile was in possession of a loaded firearm. The subjects were cited for curfew and released to their guardians. The male with the firearm was transported to the station where he was released to his mother.
Fraud
July 20 at 10:26 a.m., a resident in the 200 block of W. Lemon called to report that she suffered fraud on two different bank accounts. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
July 20 at 10:43 a.m., a victim in the 900 block of S. Fifth reported his vehicle’s catalytic converter was stolen overnight. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
July 20 at 12:20 p.m., a grand theft was reported in the 200 block of W. Huntington. The victim report the catalytic converter and oxygen sensor were stolen from his vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Tampering:
July 20 at 6:55 p.m., a victim in the 500 block of E. Maple reported her vehicle had been tampered with. An officer responded and saw the lock, on the driver's door, had been drilled. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud
July 20 at 8:53 p.m., a fraud was reported in the 800 block of S. Canyon. The victim reported that she works from home. She had received emails, from whom she believed was her supervisor, instructing her to purchase Apple gift cards for some clients. She did so, believing her supervisor would reimburse her. She emailed the card information to the suspects. She then discovered it was not her boss asking for the gift cards. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Activity:
July 20 at 10:21 p.m., an officer patrolling the area of Magnolia and Central saw a subject riding a bicycle commit a traffic violation. A traffic stop was conducted and the subject was found to be in possession of numerous syringes and methamphetamine. He was arrested and taken into custody.
