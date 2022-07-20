News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com •
Meet Monrovia Police at National Night Out Aug. 2
National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police and community partnerships. Music, food, and raffles with a chance to get to know members of the Monrovia Police Department.
- Brad Haugaard
