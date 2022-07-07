News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com •
Monrovia School District Hiring Custodians
Monrovia School District is hiring custodial staff members. Night shift custodian, up to $3,997 a month; head custodian, up to $46,636 a year; substitute custodian, $17.70 per hour.
https://tny.im/jLpLR
- Brad Haugaard
7/07/2022
