Methodist Hospital Becomes USC Arcadia Hospital

Arcadia's Methodist Hospital of Southern California has joined Keck Medicine of USC and has a new name: USC Arcadia Hospital. You may find us online at www.uscarcadiahospital.org.
In a letter to patients, the hospital wrote: "Over the coming years, Keck Medicine plans to invest in equipment, infrastructure and services at USC Arcadia Hospital, ensuring that residents of the San Gabriel Valley have local access to the best possible care for decades to come."

