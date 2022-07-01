Monrovia Water Quality; City Falls Short in Water-Saving; Grants for Home Improvements; Job Opening; History Tour; Emergency Training

~ The 2021 report on Monrovia's water quality is now available here: https://tny.im/puWJT. The report "lists all contaminants detected in your water that have Federal and State drinking water standards." Summary: "As in years past, your tap water met all U.S. EPA and State drinking water quality standards."
~ Monrovia has had a 5.7% overall decrease in water usage, but that's well below the required 10% reduction, so the city will reduce irrigation at every park, install drought tolerant landscaping at Fire Station 101, and replace drinking fountains with with more environmentally friendly ones. https://tny.im/KwTL
~ A program to provide grants to qualified low to moderate income homeowners of single-family homes to make needed home improvements will open for new applicants on July 18, when the eligibility form will be available at cityofmonrovia.org/housing.
~ Frontier Communications will be working throughout the city during the next few months to make improvements to its communications network, both above and below ground. You should be notified 72 hours before any work that might directly affect your property.
~ Monrovia is hiring a full-time "Water Production Operator," $58,733 to $78,707 a year. Details: https://tny.im/OJDQS
~ Monrovia Historic Preservation Group will hold an historic walking tour tomorrow, July 2, at 10 a.m. Meet at the southeast corner of Myrtle and Palm, across from Library Park. Cost is $5 per person, the tour is eight short city blocks, lasts about two hours, and RSVPs are not necessary.
~ Monrovia Fire & Rescue will hold a Business Emergency Resiliency Training on July 21, 1-4 p.m., at the Public Library Community Room. Details: https://tny.im/fccud
- Brad Haugaard
