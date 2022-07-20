News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

City Looking for New City Treasurer

With the death of City Treasurer Steve Baker, the office of City Treasurer has become vacant and the City Council will appoint a new one. If you are interested, here's the details: https://tny.im/DuOU

- Brad Haugaard

Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)