Sweet and Affectionate Mars Loves Attention

Four-year-old Mars is such a friendly cat! This beautiful fluffy kitty greets new people with head bumps and loud purrs. He especially loves having his face petted. When you finish petting him, he’ll meow at you for more attention! Mars is so sweet and affectionate, and would love to be your shadow.
The adoption fee for cats is $100. All cat adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets and schedule an adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every Sunday and Wednesday at 10:00 a.m.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment