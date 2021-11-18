Monrovia Police: U-Turn at Major Intersection Causes Crash; Kicking Parked Cars; Four-Year Threat to Kidnap Children Used to Extort Money; And More

During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 385 service events, resulting in 74 investigations.
Commercial Burglary
November 10 at 7:32 a.m., employees of a shipping company in the 200 block of Kruse arrived to work and discovered someone had forced entry into the business sometime during the night. An investigation revealed the suspects crashed their vehicle into a rollup door at approximately 3:40 a.m. They entered the business and took several electric scooters and other items, then left the area. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
November 10 at 9:12 a.m., a gardener called the police to report that someone had just stolen several tools from his work truck while he was doing work at a home in the 300 block of N. May. This investigation is continuing.
Embezzlement
November 10 at 1:45 p.m., officers were patrolling a hardware store in the 1600 block of S. Mountain when they were notified by store security that an embezzlement had occurred a week prior, but was just discovered. The suspect rented power tools, but was refusing to return them. The investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
November 11 at 7:30 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Duarte and Mayflower after a driver made a U-turn in front of another vehicle causing a collision. The driver who was hit sustained injuries and was transported to a local hospital by ambulance. A child in one of the vehicles did not appear to sustain any injuries, but was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
November 12 at 2:37 a.m., a male subject was found in a stopped vehicle to the rear of a gas station in the 800 block of E. Huntington. Officers contacted the subject and an investigation revealed he had drug paraphernalia and a controlled substance inside the vehicle. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Violation of Court Order / Possession of Drug Paraphernalia / Warrant – Suspects Arrested
November 12 at 2:53 a.m., officers patrolling a park in the 1600 block of S. Myrtle noticed a male and female subject in the park after hours. The subjects were detained and an investigation revealed the male had a warrant for his arrest. The female was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Further checks of the male's property revealed he was in possession of several driver's licenses and credit cards belonging to other people. The male also had a restraining order against him and the protected person was the female he was with. Both suspects were arrested and taken into custody.
Vandalism
November 12 at 2:33 p.m., a vandalism was reported in the 200 block of E. Lime. An unknown suspect shattered a window on the victim’s vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Residential Burglary
November 12 at 2:44 p.m., a residential burglary was reported in the 300 block of E. Palm. The resident reported that the home was broken into sometime over the weekend. The home is being renovated and is currently unoccupied, several tools were taken from the home. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
November 12 at 11:38 p.m., an officer patrolling the intersection of Duarte and Myrtle noticed a vehicle traveling with a broken headlight. The officer conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver. While speaking with the driver, the officer noticed the driver displayed symptoms of being under the influence. An investigation was conducted. The driver was ultimately found to have been driving under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and transported to the Monrovia Police Department jail for a sobering period.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
November 13 at 1:06 a.m., an officer was flagged down by a resident in the 100 block of E. Lime regarding female subject seen getting into a vehicle. The reporting party believed the female may have been intoxicated. Officers located the female as she drove east on Lime. A traffic stop was conducted after the vehicle failed to stop for two stop signs. While speaking with the driver, officers noticed the driver appeared intoxicated. She was arrested after an investigation revealed she was DUI and was transported to the Monrovia Police Department jail for a sobering period.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
November 13 at 2:44 a.m., while on patrol, an officer observed a speeding vehicle near the intersection of Duarte and Mayflower. A traffic stop was conducted and while speaking with the driver, the officer noticed the driver appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. The driver refused to complete any field sobriety tests, but agreed to give a blood sample. He was transported to a local hospital where a blood sample was taken. He was then arrested and transported to the Monrovia Police Department jail for a sobering period.
Court Order Violation – Suspect Arrested
November 13 at 4:45 a.m., a resident in the 200 block of E. Lime called to report her son was on her property refusing to leave and she had a restraining order prohibiting him from being there. Officers arrived and located the subject on the property. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Fatal Traffic Collision
November 13 at 8:00 a.m., a driver was traveling south in the 100 block of N. Myrtle. According to witnesses and evidence the driver was traveling approximately five to ten miles per hour and began making a left turn onto eastbound Foothill. The driver did not see an adult female in the crosswalk and struck her. The pedestrian was trapped underneath the vehicle. Monrovia Fire responded and utilized special equipment to hoist the vehicle and provide medical attention to the female. She was transported to a local hospital where she later died from injuries sustained in the accident. The Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) from Arcadia Police Department responded to assist with the investigation.
Critical Missing
November 13 at 9:27 a.m., a resident from the 200 block of Jasmine called to report her adult son was missing. He has mental health issues and the mother has not seen him in four days. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
November 13 at 9:54 a.m., a driver was traveling north in the 200 block of N. Canyon when a vehicle suddenly pulled away from the curb and struck her vehicle. One occupant complained of pain and was transported to a local hospital.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
November 13 at 2:35 p.m., a caller reported a domestic disturbance near the intersection of California and Duarte. A witness saw a male push a female in that area. The caller intervened and the male left the area. Officers arrived and contacted the victim. Additional officers checked the area for the male, but did not locate him at that time. The next day the suspect turned himself into the Monrovia Police Department.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
November 13 at 2:49 p.m., multiple callers said a female was walking in the middle of the street near the intersection of Grand and Foothill. Officers arrived and saw the female in the street. They detained her and determined she was under the influence of a controlled substance. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
November 13, at 4:58 p.m., a caller reported a bicyclist was riding in and out of traffic causing a traffic hazard in the 600 block of S. Myrtle. Officer arrived and located the subject. It was determined he was drunk in public and he was arrested. He was transported to the Monrovia Police Department Jail and held for a sobering period.
Bomb Threat
November 13 at 8:18 p.m., a male caller reported he was going to strap a bomb to his body and walk into the Monrovia Police Department lobby in the 100 block of E. Lime that same night. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
November 14 at 1:46 a.m., officers responded to a residence in the 100 block of N. Myrtle regarding a domestic dispute. Upon arrival they discovered a male and female adult had been at a bar and left. The female returned to the bar without the male. The female called her mother because she believed there might be a problem when she returned home, so her mother went to the residence. An argument ensued and the male suspect pushed both the female and her mother. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Domestic Violence
November 14 at 5:14 p.m., a caller reported seeing a male subject physically assaulting a female in the 1100 block of S. Fifth. Officers arrived and saw the female, but the male had already left. Additional officers checked the area for the suspect, but did not locate him. This investigation is continuing.
Outside Assist
November 14 at 8:02 p.m., a resident in the 800 block of W. Duarte found a firearm in the street. It was determined the firearm had been thrown from a vehicle during an earlier pursuit involving the El Monte Police Department. Officers collected the firearm and provided it to El Monte PD for their investigation.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
November 15 at 1:04 a.m., officers were patrolling a park in the 1600 block of S. Myrtle when they came across a subject loitering in the area. An investigation revealed he was in possession of a controlled substance. He was arrested.
Resisting – Suspect Arrested
November 15 at 9:29 a.m., an employee of a business in the 100 block of W. Central saw a subject walking in the street and kicking parked vehicles. Officers responded and attempted to contact the subject. He refused to cooperate and became combative. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Wanted Person – Suspect Arrested
November 15 at 10:14 a.m., officers responded to a residence in the 1100 block of S. Fifth to assist the victim of a domestic violence incident in retrieving property from her apartment. While at the location, the suspect returned and then ran from officers. Officers caught up with the suspect and arrested him for domestic violence. He was transported to the Monrovia Police Department jail for booking. The investigation also revealed there was an unlawful firearm located inside his residence.
Fraud
November 15 at 4:14 p.m., a victim from the 600 block of E. Colorado came into the Monrovia Police Department lobby to report fraud. He stated he has been paying an unknown suspect every week for over four years. The suspect had reached out to the victim electronically years ago and threatened to kidnap the victim’s children. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
November 15 at 8:15 pm, officers responded to a report of domestic violence in the 500 block of Linwood. The suspect, who was intoxicated, had punched his wife multiple times in the face. The victim had lacerations around her eye and on her arms. She was transported to the hospital. The suspect was arrested and later transported to IRC.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
November 15 at 10:31 pm, a domestic violence was reported in the 800 block of S. Myrtle. The suspect punched her partner in the head, which resulted in a small bump. The victim said she did not desire prosecution nor did she want an emergency protection order. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
November 16 at 1:12 am, a caller reported that an intoxicated male driver was passed out in the drive-thru of a restaurant in the 100 block of W. Foothill. Officers arrived and contacted the driver. An investigation revealed he was heavily intoxicated. He was arrested for DUI and transported to the Monrovia Police Department jail for a sobering period.
Attempt Commercial Burglary
November 16 at 7:15 a.m., a witness reported seeing a male subject attempting to open the front door of a closed liquor store in the 200 block of W. Foothill. Officers arrived and found the door's lock had been drilled, but the suspect had not gained entry. They searched the area, but the suspect had already left. This investigation is continuing.
Disturbing the Peace / Trespass
November 16 at 10:44 a.m., the manager of a gym in the 200 block of W. Foothill reported that a male subject was trespassing, yelling obscenities at customers, and drinking alcohol in public. Officers arrived and located the subject sitting on a rock wall belonging to the business. The subject had been drinking, but was not too drunk to care for his safety or that of others. He was told to leave the property, which he did. This same subject later moved onto the private property of a shopping center in the 100 block of W. Foothill. He began yelling at customers. He agreed to leave after a No Trespass Authorization form was completed.
Grand Theft Auto Recovery / Warrants – Suspect Arrested
November 16 at 2:10 p.m., a caller reported seeing a suspicious vehicle parked in the 400 block of W. Evergreen. Officers arrived and discovered it had been reported stolen in Duarte. No one was found in the vehicle, however, two subjects were stopped and detained nearby. An investigation revealed one of the subjects had warrants for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody. Further investigation revealed these two subjects most likely were not involved in the vehicle theft. The vehicle was recovered and removed from the stolen vehicle system.
Child Abuse
November 16 at 7:56 pm, a mother from the 100 block of E. Walnut came to the Monrovia Police Department lobby to report that her two year old child, was possibly abused at a pediatric therapy facility. The child sustained a dislocated elbow, commonly referred to as nursemaid's elbow. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
November 17 at 4:56 am, a vehicle burglary was reported in the 400 block of Genoa. The victim’s Dodge service body truck had been burglarized and tools were stolen. The burglary occurred sometime during the night. This investigation is continuing. Non-Injury traffic Collision November 17 at 11:09 a.m., a caller reported two motorists collided into one another in the 300 block of E. Duarte. Officers arrived and found no one was injured. Both drivers chose to exchange information only.
Bicycle Theft
November 17 at 2:00 p.m., a resident in the 600 block of S. Fifth reported his bicycle had been stolen from his yard. He last saw his bicycle two weeks prior to discovering it missing. Officers searched the area for the bicycle, but could not locate it. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant / Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
November 17 at 2:24 p.m., a caller reported seeing a male subject walking into the private driveways of residences in the 200 and 500 blocks of S. Magnolia. Officers arrived and located the subject. An investigation revealed he had a warrant for his arrest. Further investigation revealed he was also in possession of a controlled substance. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft
November 17 at 4:17 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of El Nido reported someone had stolen the catalytic converter from her parked vehicle sometime during the day in front of her house. At the same time, two other residents reported the same type of theft in the 300 block of Patterson and the 100 block of Stedman. These investigations are continuing.
Drug Possession – Suspect Arrested
November 18 at 12:58 a.m., while on patrol in the 1600 block of S. Magnolia officers located a subject in a vacant lot. The subject was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. The suspect was arrested.
No comments:
Post a Comment