Former Monrovia City Manager Takes City Manager Job for Irvine
Former Monrovia City Manager, Oliver Chi, who took the job as city manager of Huntington Beach, has now accepted a job as city manager of the City of Irvine.
https://v.gd/4P1bve
- Brad Haugaard
11/05/2021
