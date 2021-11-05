News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Former Monrovia City Manager Takes City Manager Job for Irvine

Former Monrovia City Manager, Oliver Chi, who took the job as city manager of Huntington Beach, has now accepted a job as city manager of the City of Irvine. https://v.gd/4P1bve

- Brad Haugaard

